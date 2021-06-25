Arthrex: PTAB Lives to Fight Another Day with (a Bit) More Oversight [PODCAST]

Thursday, June 24, 2021

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, attorneys Drew DeVoogd and Dan Weinger break down the recent Supreme Court decision in United States v. Arthrex, where the Court found that Administrative Patent Judges (APJs) are hired in violation of the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, and crafted a new structure for the PTAB. The Arthrex case has far reaching implications not just in patent law, but across the administrative bodies of the federal government. Drew and Dan discuss the following in this episode: