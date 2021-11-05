Asset Protection for Doctors — Going Beyond Malpractice Risk [PODCAST]

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Most physicians will be sued for malpractice once or twice during the course of their career, so minimizing their risks and protecting their assets are important. In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader is joined by Ike Devji, founder and managing partner of Arizona Wealth Law and Pro Asset Protection, for a primer on the basics of minimizing financial risk for these high-earning healthcare professionals. Ericka and Ike discuss a three-tiered strategy of asset protection that includes avoiding the harm through clean living and compliant practices, having the correct insurance program, and using legal tools to organize their assets before a crisis occurs.