November 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 309
November 04, 2021

November 03, 2021

November 02, 2021

Ericka L. Adler

Roetzel & Andress LPA
Healthcare Law Alert

Asset Protection for Doctors — Going Beyond Malpractice Risk [PODCAST]

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Most physicians will be sued for malpractice once or twice during the course of their career, so minimizing their risks and protecting their assets are important. In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader is joined by Ike Devji, founder and managing partner of Arizona Wealth Law and Pro Asset Protection, for a primer on the basics of minimizing financial risk for these high-earning healthcare professionals. Ericka and Ike discuss a three-tiered strategy of asset protection that includes avoiding the harm through clean living and compliant practices, having the correct insurance program, and using legal tools to organize their assets before a crisis occurs.  

 

 

©2021 Roetzel & AndressNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 308
Ericka L. Adler
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs.

eadler@ralaw.com
312-582-1602
www.ralaw.com
