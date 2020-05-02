Beltway Buzz, May 1, 2020

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Congressional Update.

May the Fourth Be With You? Not so Much. As the Buzz discussed previously, Congress was scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., next week. This week, however, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced that the U.S. House of Representatives would not return due to health concerns (the rate of positive coronavirus tests continues to increase in D.C.). The U.S. Senate, on the other hand, still plans to convene next week, despite the fact that 49 Senators are 65 years of age or older. In fact, the Senate Judiciary Committee has already scheduled a judicial nominations hearing for May 6, 2020.

An immovable object v. an unstoppable force. According to Majority Leader Hoyer, one of the reasons that the House won’t reconvene next week is that a Phase 4 legislative response is not primed and ready. Republicans and Democrats remain at loggerheads over what should be contained in a new legislative response. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) continues to prioritize the need for certain liability protections for businesses, while Democrats push for hazard pay and more federal funding for states and municipalities to ensure continuation of essential services. Time will tell if the parties can come to a compromise.

COVID-19 Policy Update. Below are recent COVID-19-related policy developments.

EEOC Makes History. On April 29, 2020, for the first time in its almost 55-year history, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) held a remote public meeting. Among other action taken during the meeting, the Commission voted to rescind Section 604 of its Compliance Manual because it is outdated, and the Commission provides more detailed and up-to-date guidance materials covering the same subjects. The Commission also voted to issue an opinion letter stating that employers may take advantage of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC)—which is designed to encourage employers to hire from certain targeted groups that have faced significant barriers to employment—without running afoul of federal discrimination laws.

Joint Employer in Effect. The National Labor Relations Board’s joint-employer rule went into effect on April 27, 2020. The rule replaces the amorphous joint employer standard established in Browning-Ferris Industries by returning to an easy-to-understand rule that focuses on employers’ substantial control over essential employment terms.

“Justice Thomas, Unmute Your Line.” The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) is used to making history, but on May 4, 2020, it will do something that is truly unprecedented in its history: hold oral arguments via teleconference. This is quite a step for an institution that is not known for being on the cutting edge of technology (the Court has long rejected video recordings of oral arguments). In an April 28, 2020, press release, the Court set forth more details on how the arguments will proceed, including how the justices will ask questions in order of seniority. Interestingly, the arguments will be livestreamed through multiple media outlets, so get your popcorn ready, SCOTUS watchers!