September 16, 2021

September 15, 2021

September 14, 2021

September 13, 2021

Katherine G. Rigby
Adam M. Tomiak
George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Employment Law This Week

Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate, NY HERO Act Safety Plans, Cannabis Cases [PODCAST]

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Biden Announces Employer Vaccine Mandates

On September 9, President Biden announced that all federal agencies and contractors and employers with 100 or more employees in the private sector must mandate COVID-19 vaccination through a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration-enforced emergency temporary standard. The plan is estimated to impact two-thirds of the country’s workforce. Attorneys Kate Rigby and Adam Tomiak discuss how employers should prepare for compliance. To read more about the President’s plan, click here.

New York HERO Act Safety Plans Now Required

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently designated COVID-19 a serious public risk under the state’s HERO Act (“Act”), requiring employers’ safety plans developed pursuant to the Act to go into effect. Read more.

Marijuana Legalization Rundown: Recent Judicial Decisions

State legislatures across the country have been busy enacting cannabis legalization laws this year. Along with those laws has come a number of significant court decisions interpreting the application of cannabis legalization around the country. Read more.

 

 

©2021 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 258
Katherine G. Rigby Employment Attorney Epstein Becker Green Boston
Katherine G. Rigby
Member of the Firm

Kate Rigby has devoted her entire legal career to representing employers in life sciences, technology, hospitality, and other industries in a broad spectrum of employment issues and disputes. Life sciences companies view Kate as their “go-to” advisor, helping them confront employment law issues as they emerge from startups to growing enterprises. Kate understands the unique challenges life sciences companies face with respect to talent acquisition and retention, protection of confidential information, incentive compensation structures, and performance management, among...

krigby@ebglaw.com
617-603-1091
www.ebglaw.com
Adam M. Tomiak
Adam M. Tomiak Labor & Employment Attorney Epstein Becker & Green New York, NY
Member of the Firm

ADAM M. TOMIAK is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. Mr. Tomiak focuses on providing employers and human resource departments with practical and effective solutions to their personnel issues. He regularly advises on all stages of the employment relationship, from pre-employment considerations and hiring to terminations and post-employment restrictions.

Clients also turn to Mr. Tomiak for assistance with drafting employment policies and agreements, employee handbooks, and...

atomiak@ebglaw.com
212-351-4728
www.ebglaw.com
George Carroll Whipple, III
George Carroll Whipple III, Epstein Becker Green, Workforce Management Lawyer, Hiring Matters Attorney
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
gwhipple@ebglaw.com
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com
