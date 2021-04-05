April 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 95

 

Article By
Jason A. Rothman
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Breaking Down Benefits: ERISA Plan Documents and Summary Plan Descriptions [PODCAST]

Monday, April 5, 2021

In this podcast, Jason Rothman discusses the plan documents and summary plan descriptions of retirement and health plans subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA).

© 2020, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.
Jason A. Rothman
Shareholder

Jason Rothman is a shareholder in the Cleveland office of Ogletree Deakins. As a member of the employee benefits practice group, Jason advises firm clients on all areas of employee benefits and executive compensation compliance. He advises clients on their tax-qualified plans including plan design and adoption, day-to-day plan operation, fiduciary compliance, IRS and DOL plan audits and submissions under the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS), the Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program, and the Delinquent Filer Voluntary Compliance Program. In addition, Jason advises...

