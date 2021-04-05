Breaking Down Benefits: ERISA Plan Documents and Summary Plan Descriptions [PODCAST]

Jason Rothman is a shareholder in the Cleveland office of Ogletree Deakins. As a member of the employee benefits practice group, Jason advises firm clients on all areas of employee benefits and executive compensation compliance. He advises clients on their tax-qualified plans including plan design and adoption, day-to-day plan operation, fiduciary compliance, IRS and DOL plan audits and submissions under the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS), the Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program, and the Delinquent Filer Voluntary Compliance Program. In addition, Jason advises...