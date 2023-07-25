Canadian Government’s New Work Permit for Foreign Workers with H-1B Visas in the United States Meets Announced Target in 48 Hours

Monday, July 24, 2023

To attract high-skilled foreign workers, Canada launched a special work permit program targeting H-1B visa holders in the United States, particularly nationals of India and China. The Tech Talent Strategy, introduced by Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Sean Fraser, aims to offer new opportunities for skilled professionals seeking career growth and stability. The program’s 10,000-application quota was reached in two days, highlighting the growing appeal of Canada as a destination for top global talent, including those experiencing challenges with securing U.S. immigration benefits.

Canada’s H-1B Work Permit Program

The Canadian work permit program targets H-1B visa holders in the United States, a visa category that allows American companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations, particularly in technology, engineering, and medicine. With nearly 600,000 H-1B visa holders in the Unites States, primarily from India and China, Canada hopes to attract highly skilled professionals seeking alternative options due to uncertainties surrounding the U.S. immigration system.

Announcement and Features

Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy was announced June 27, 2023, and launched July 16, 2023. The program offers work permits valid for up to three years, providing successful applicants the flexibility to work for any employer anywhere in Canada. Additionally, this new visa classification allows immediate family members to work, making the opportunity more enticing for professionals seeking stability, a combined income, and the chance to build a life in Canada.

Response

The online application portal received an influx of applications soon after opening, leading to the 10,000-application limit being reached in less than 48 hours. The interest in the program demonstrates demand among H-1B visa holders for alternative immigration options.

Implications for U.S. Employers and Foreign Talent

While Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy offers Canadian employers the opportunity to tap into a skilled global workforce, it poses challenges for U.S. employers. With highly sought-after foreign talent increasingly looking towards Canada, U.S. companies may face competition in retaining top professionals. Employers with both U.S. and Canadian operations should consider developing comprehensive mobility policies to enhance talent movement between the two countries and address potential talent drain. However, those without Canadian operations will need to be cognizant of Canadian tax laws.

Outlook

The Canadian government now will evaluate and process all applications to determine how many individuals will proceed to enter Canada and work under the program. This evaluation will be crucial in deciding whether the initiative will be renewed or potentially expanded in the future. Feedback from employers, industry stakeholders, and successful applicants will also play a vital role in shaping the program’s future direction.