Kevin M. Foley
Adam P. Haft
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

CFTC Announces Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting

Friday, May 8, 2020

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced that its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) will hold a meeting on May 19 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). At this meeting, the GMAC will hear presentations from (1) CFTC’s Office of International Affairs Director, Suyash Paliwal, on international coordination efforts in the time of COVID-19, and (2) the GMAC Subcommittee on Margin Requirements for Non-Cleared Swaps on its report and recommendations regarding the implementation of initial margin requirements for non-cleared swaps.

The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with CFTC’s implementation of social distancing due to COVID-19. More information is available here.

Kevin M. Foley, Finance Lawyer, Katten Llaw Firm
Kevin M. Foley
Partner

Kevin M. Foley has extensive experience in commodities law and advises a wide range of clients, both in the United States and abroad, on compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) affecting traditional exchange-traded products, as well as the over-the-counter markets involving swaps and other derivative instruments. His clients include futures commission merchants, derivatives clearing organizations, designated contract markets, foreign boards of trade and an industry trade association.

Adam P. Haft
Associate

Adam Haft is an associate in the Financial Services practice.

Bar Admissions

New York

