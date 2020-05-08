CFTC Announces Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting

Friday, May 8, 2020

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced that its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) will hold a meeting on May 19 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). At this meeting, the GMAC will hear presentations from (1) CFTC’s Office of International Affairs Director, Suyash Paliwal, on international coordination efforts in the time of COVID-19, and (2) the GMAC Subcommittee on Margin Requirements for Non-Cleared Swaps on its report and recommendations regarding the implementation of initial margin requirements for non-cleared swaps.

The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with CFTC’s implementation of social distancing due to COVID-19. More information is available here.