May 1, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 01, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 30, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 29, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 28, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Kevin M. Foley
Elizabeth Organ
Katten

CFTC Commissioner Brian D. Quintenz Announces End of His Term

Friday, May 1, 2020

On April 28, Commissioner Brian D. Quintenz of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that he will not seek re-nomination for another five-year term as a Commissioner. While his statutory term expires in April, he intends to remain in his role until the earlier of (1) October 31 or (2) confirmation of his successor.

Commissioner Quintenz’s public statement is available here.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Kevin M. Foley, Finance Lawyer, Katten Llaw Firm
Kevin M. Foley
Partner

Kevin M. Foley has extensive experience in commodities law and advises a wide range of clients, both in the United States and abroad, on compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) affecting traditional exchange-traded products, as well as the over-the-counter markets involving swaps and other derivative instruments. His clients include futures commission merchants, derivatives clearing organizations, designated contract markets, foreign boards of trade and an industry trade association.

...

kevin.foley@katten.com
312-902-5372
katten.com
Elizabeth Organ
Elizabeth Organ Financial Markets and Funds Katten Muchin Rosenman New York, NY
Associate

Elizabeth Organ represents clients across the financial services industry, with a focus on regulatory compliance and advice. Liz's background positions her to provide valuable legal counsel on transactional and regulatory matters relating to commodities and derivatives, investment management, and cryptoassets and distributed ledger products.

Helping clients address complex regulatory and legal challenges

Liz assists clients with a range of financial services regulatory matters, collaborating with legal staff, business executives and regulators alike to pursue favorable results for clients. She takes a pragmatic approach toward the provision of legal advice and seeks to address issues from multiple perspectives, including commercial considerations.

Liz holds a certification in Financial Risk Management (FRM) from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). As such, she has a deep, risk-management based understanding of the products and tools used by the financial services firms she advises.

Prior to joining Katten, Liz was an associate in the Financial Industry practice of a major international law firm, where her focus was on regulatory and transactional matters involving investment advisers, asset managers, and banks and other financial institutions.

While in law school, Liz served as an intern in the Division of Enforcement of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and in the Office of the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Prior to law school, she worked as a research analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and as a risk analyst at Energy Future Holdings.

elizabeth.organ@katten.com
212.940.6561
www.katten.com