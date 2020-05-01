CFTC Commissioner Brian D. Quintenz Announces End of His Term

Elizabeth Organ represents clients across the financial services industry, with a focus on regulatory compliance and advice. Liz's background positions her to provide valuable legal counsel on transactional and regulatory matters relating to commodities and derivatives, investment management, and cryptoassets and distributed ledger products.

Helping clients address complex regulatory and legal challenges

Liz assists clients with a range of financial services regulatory matters, collaborating with legal staff, business executives and regulators alike to pursue favorable results for clients. She takes a pragmatic approach toward the provision of legal advice and seeks to address issues from multiple perspectives, including commercial considerations.

Liz holds a certification in Financial Risk Management (FRM) from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). As such, she has a deep, risk-management based understanding of the products and tools used by the financial services firms she advises.

Prior to joining Katten, Liz was an associate in the Financial Industry practice of a major international law firm, where her focus was on regulatory and transactional matters involving investment advisers, asset managers, and banks and other financial institutions.

While in law school, Liz served as an intern in the Division of Enforcement of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and in the Office of the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Prior to law school, she worked as a research analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and as a risk analyst at Energy Future Holdings.