August 13, 2021

Volume XI, Number 225

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 13, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 12, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 11, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Danielle M. DeFilippis
Jeanne Hamburg

Norris McLaughlin P.A.
MORE THAN YOUR MAⓇK™

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Commercial General Liability Coverage for Trademark and Copyright Claims

Friday, August 13, 2021

As a business owner, you regularly assess the risks associated with your business and how to limit exposure. Almost all business activities carry some risk of liability and the possibility of being named as a defendant in a lawsuit. One of the first questions asked when that situation arises is whether the company’s insurance policy will cover the claims asserted. In some instances, commercial general liability (CGL) insurance will help you in intellectual property disputes, and we regularly recommend that clients speak with an insurance broker to determine the right coverage for their business.

Commercial General Liability Coverage

While specific IP insurance coverage is available — e.g., through a Multimedia Liability Policy — most often your business will carry CGL coverage. It is in the “advertising injury” provisions of your CGL policy that you may find insurance coverage for a trademark or copyright claim brought against your business. Advertising injury is defined by the International Risk Management Institute as “a general liability coverage, combined in standard CGL policies with personal injury (PI) coverage, that insures the following offenses in connection with the insured’s advertising of its goods or services: …. copyright infringement, and misappropriation of advertising ideas”.

Trademark and Copyright Claims

Copyright infringement coverage through an advertising injury clause will cover any inadvertent copying by your business of another party’s creative content that you use in promoting your business. Misappropriation of “advertising ideas” can include acts of trademark infringement that your business unknowingly committed — that is, the inadvertent use of another party’s brand name or logo or a confusingly similar name or logo — to promote your business.

Importantly, willful acts of infringement generally will not be covered; the copyright or trademark infringement must be inadvertent. Likewise, patent infringement will not be covered. Whether you have coverage in a particular case will depend on the specific language of your CGL policy’s advertising injury clause. Even before getting an attorney’s advice as to whether your policy provides coverage, it is smart to notify your carrier immediately on receipt of a demand letter or suit naming your company as a defendant in a copyright or trademark dispute. Failure to give such prompt notice may result in the carrier denying coverage.

©2021 Norris McLaughlin P.A., All Rights ReservedNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 225
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Danielle M. DeFilippis Intellectual Property Attorney Norris McLaughlin New York, NY
Danielle M. DeFilippis
Member

Danielle M. DeFilippis, Co-Chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property Law Practice Group, focuses her practice on intellectual property matters and litigation. She appears on behalf of individual and corporate clients in all phases of litigation from commencement through trial.  Danielle regularly serves as lead counsel in cases before federal and state courts, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and alternative resolution forums.

Danielle has represented clients in a variety of industries, most notably, food and beverage, liquor, jewelry,...

dmdefilippis@norris-law.com
917-369-8841
www.norrismclaughlin.com
www.norrismclaughlin.com/attorney_profiles/danielle-m-defilippis/#
Jeanne Hamburg
Jeanne Hamburg IP Attorney Norris McLaughlin New York
Member

Jeanne Hamburg concentrates her practice in all aspects of copyright and trademark law, both in litigation and in the transactional area.  Resident in the New York City office, she assists clients in a broad range of industries with their IP needs.  In each year since 2009, Jeanne has been recognized in New York Super Lawyers® for Intellectual Property and Intellectual Property Litigation. Only five percent of New York attorneys are given this honor. Additionally, Jeanne is ranked in the 2019 World Trademark Review 1000 – The World’s Leading Trademark...

jhamburg@norris-law.com
917-369-8894
norrismclaughlin.com
Advertisement
Advertisement