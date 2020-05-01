Coronavirus Update: Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference Rescheduled for June 2021

Friday, May 1, 2020

Those seeking a return to normalcy will be heartened to hear that the Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference, canceled due to the pandemic, has been rescheduled.

Those seeking a cautious reopening will be heartened to hear that the Conference will be held in June…June 2021.

From Chief Judge Cole:

The Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference has been rescheduled to take place June 16 – June 18, 2021, at the Hilton Downtown Cleveland Hotel in Cleveland, Ohio.

We expect to have conference-related information, including conference registration, available to participants in February 2021.

Stay tuned for more reopening updates as–we sure hope–more green leaves begin to appear after the flood.