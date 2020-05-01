May 1, 2020

 

May 01, 2020

April 30, 2020

April 29, 2020

April 28, 2020

Article By
Appellate Practice Squire Patton Boggs
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Sixth Circuit Appellate Blog

Coronavirus Update: Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference Rescheduled for June 2021

Friday, May 1, 2020

Those seeking a return to normalcy will be heartened to hear that the Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference, canceled due to the pandemic, has been rescheduled.

Those seeking a cautious reopening will be heartened to hear that the Conference will be held in June…June 2021.

From Chief Judge Cole:

The Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference has been rescheduled to take place June 16 – June 18, 2021, at the Hilton Downtown Cleveland Hotel in Cleveland, Ohio.

We expect to have conference-related information, including conference registration, available to participants in February 2021.

Stay tuned for more reopening updates as–we sure hope–more green leaves begin to appear after the flood.

