CPPA Mulls Draft Cybersecurity Audit Regulations Under CPRA

Friday, September 15, 2023

When the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) was enacted, it created the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) and delegated to the CPPA significant regulatory authority. One of the areas of that authority is cybersecurity, which includes performing cybersecurity audits annually. On September 8, 2023, the CPPA considered a draft set of regulations that would establish rules for conducting cybersecurity audits.

It is important to note that California currently mandates certain businesses to maintain reasonable security procedures and practices to protect personal information.

Civil Code Section 1798.100(e), under the CCPA, provides:

A business that collects a consumer’s personal information shall implement reasonable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of the personal information to protect the personal information from unauthorized or illegal access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure in accordance with Section 1798.81.5.

Civil Code Section 1798.81.5, provides:

(b) A business that owns, licenses, or maintains personal information3 about a California resident shall implement and maintain reasonable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of the information, to protect the personal information from unauthorized access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure.

(c) A business that discloses personal information about a California resident pursuant to a contract with a nonaffiliated third party that is not subject to subdivision (b) shall require by contract that the third party implement and maintain reasonable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of the information, to protect the personal information from unauthorized access, destruction, use, modification or disclosure

A couple of observations about these provisions:

Section 1798.100 which is part of the CCPA, applies to “businesses” that are subject to the CCPA. Section 1798.80(a) defines “business” more broadly to include “a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, association, or other group, however organized and whether or not organized to operate at a profit.” For example, while the CCPA generally applies to for-profit entities, this section of the Civil Code applies to businesses whether or not organized for profit.

As the CPPA begins to establish regulations around a set of personal information for one set of “businesses,” those covered under the CCPA, there is also guidance in California for businesses covered by Civil Code Section 1798.81.5 which includes audit requirements as well. In February 2016, the then-California Attorney General and now Vice President, Kamala D. Harris, issued a California Data Breach Report. According to that report, a business’s failure to implement all of the controls set forth in the Center for Internet Security’s Critical Security Controls constitutes a lack of reasonable security. Of course, the CCPA appears to incorporate the requirements of Civil Code Section 1798.81.5. Nonetheless, businesses will need to figure out which cybersecurity standard applies to them.

So, what do the draft CCPA cybersecurity audit regulations say? Here is a summary of just some of the proposed requirements for such audits: