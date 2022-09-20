September 20, 2022

Volume XII, Number 263
September 19, 2022

Article By

Karen R. Harbaugh
Richard J. Gibbon

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
The Anticorruption Blog

Cybersecurity Compliance on U.S. Government Contracts and Subcontracts

Monday, September 19, 2022

The U.S. Department of Justice announced late last year that it would utilize the False Claims Act, the U.S. government’s primary civil tool to redress false claims for federal funds and property, to bring actions against U.S. government contractors and subcontractors who do not meet the cybersecurity requirements of a particular contract or grant. The U.S. Department of Justice (the “DoJ”) certainly was not bluffing. In the past few months, DoJ has announced the settlement of two False Claims Act cases related to cybersecurity deficiencies or misrepresentations, and more are expected. 

As such, it is now imperative that companies executing U.S. government contracts and subcontracts proactively assess their compliance with federal cybersecurity requirements.

DoJ’s Cyber-Fraud Initiative

In October 2021, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco announced the launch by the DoJ of a “Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative,” which she said would hold accountable individuals or entities that put U.S. information or systems at risk by knowingly providing deficient cybersecurity products or services, knowingly misrepresenting their cybersecurity practices or protocols, or knowingly violating obligations to monitor and report cybersecurity incidents and breaches. The Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative would utilize the False Claims Act (the “FCA”) to pursue cybersecurity-related cases against government contractors, subcontractors and grant recipients.

The False Claims Act

The FCA is the U.S. federal government’s primary civil tool to combat fraud against the government. 

It imposes liability on persons and companies (typically federal contractors and subcontractors) who defraud governmental programs, by either improperly receiving payments from, or improperly avoiding payments to, the U.S. federal government. The U.S. government has now recovered more than USD 70 billion under the FCA.

Enforcement Activity

In the past few months, DoJ has announced the settlement of two FCA cases related to cybersecurity deficiencies on the part of government contractors.

  • On March 8, 2022, in DoJ’s first resolution of an FCA case involving cybersecurity since the launch of the Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, DoJ announced that Comprehensive Health Services LLC (“CHS”) had agreed to pay almost USD 1 million to resolve allegations that it violated the FCA by falsely representing to the U.S. Department of the State (“State”) and the U.S. Air Force (“USAF”) that it complied with contract requirements relating to the provision of medical services at State and USAF facilities in Iraq and Afghanistan. Among the violations, CHS, a provider of global medical services that contracted to provide medical support services at the facilities, had submitted claims to State for the cost of a secure electronic medical record (“EMR”) system to store all patients’ medical records, including the confidential identifying information of U.S. service members, diplomats, officials and contractors working and receiving medical care. However, CHS failed to disclose to State its inconsistent use of the secure EMR system over a seven-year period.

Additional Considerations

These cases highlight the increased FCA risk that cybersecurity compliance poses for U.S. government contractors and subcontractors.

Importantly, liability need not turn on the government suffering a known loss of data but rather on whether the relevant contractor or subcontractor meets its full suite of contractual obligations to the government, including material cybersecurity requirements. Recklessly misrepresenting compliance to contracting agencies or deliberately agreeing to incorporate certain requirements into a contract but then failing to do so will give rise to liability under the FCA.

In addition to allowing the United States to pursue perpetrators of fraud on its own, the FCA allows private citizens or “relators” (in essence, whistleblowers), with knowledge of past or present frauds committed against the federal government, to file suits on behalf of the government (called “qui tam” suits), in return for the chance to participate in ensuing financial settlements. In fact, many of the DoJ Fraud Section’s investigations and lawsuits arise from such qui tam actions.

Accordingly, contractors and subcontractors should engage with counsel to understand their cybersecurity obligations on existing and future U.S. government contracts and subcontracts, train employees, implement information security controls such as access and network restrictions, devise incident response plans and ransom strategies, and operationalize internal whistleblowing.

© Copyright 2022 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 262
Karen R. Harbaugh
Karen R. Harbaugh
Partner

Karen Harbaugh focuses her practice on US government contracts law. With more than 18 years of experience, Karen began her career working for a government contractor where she was responsible for drafting, negotiating and managing contracts, subcontracts, teaming agreements and consulting agreements, and otherwise administering prime contracts and subcontracts for the corporation's hardware maintenance division.

In 1998 Karen entered private practice focusing her practice on US government contracts. Karen has substantial experience representing and counseling defense industry,...

In 1998 Karen entered private practice focusing her practice on US government contracts. Karen has substantial experience representing and counseling defense industry,...

[email protected]
202-457-6485
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
Richard J. Gibbon
Richard Gibbon
Partner

Rich Gibbon is a partner in our Government Investigations & White Collar Practice and focuses on white collar criminal defense, regulatory enforcement and internal investigations. He has been based in the Middle East for 11 years and has extensive experience managing crises and counselling boards of directors and senior management across the Middle East and Africa, Levant, Europe, and South Asia through multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional financial crime investigations and enforcement actions. This includes multinational corporates in connection with anticorruption regimes and a...

[email protected]
971 4-447-8715
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
