Denmark’s PFAS Ban in Paper and Cardboard Effective in July 2020

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

As of July 2020, cardboard and paper food contact material (FCM) containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) will be banned, unless the PFAS is separated from the food by a functional barrier to migration. The draft text concerning the ban was notified to the European Commission in October 2019. (On May 28, 2020, the Danish Ministry of the Environment and Food issued a press release (in Danish) on the effective date of the ban.)

In addition to the PFAS ban in paper and cardboard FCMs, Denmark was one of five European Union (EU) members that plan to propose a joint REACH restriction to limit the manufacture and use of PFAS. (See the PackagingLaw.com article, Five European Countries to propose PFAS REACH Restriction; Request Comments.)