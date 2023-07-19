DHS Expands STEM-OPT Eligible Degree Programs

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The United States Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) has announced an expansion of the Optional Practical Training (“OPT”) program, adding eight new fields of study to a program that permits international graduates from U.S. colleges and universities to spend up to an additional 24-months of training with domestic employers.

What is OPT?

OPT is temporary employment directly related to an F-1 student’s major area of study. Eligible students can apply for up to 12 months of OPT employment authorization before and/or after completing their academic studies. Under current policy, students must apply for a work visa following their year of OPT. As DHS notes, “OPT allows eligible F-1 students (except those in English language training programs) to obtain real-world work experience directly related to their major area of study.”

Students who specialize in the study of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs can extend their work authorization for an additional 24-months under the STEM-OPT program. To qualify, an F-1 student must:

Have participated in the initial period of regular OPT;

Have a degree in a DHS designated STEM field;

Work with an employer that is enrolled in DHS’s E-Verify, Electronic Employment Eligibility Verification Program;

Work with an employer that will provide the F-1 student with formal training and learning objectives; and

Work a minimum of 20 hours per week per employer.

What are the STEM Fields?

According to DHS, a STEM field includes engineering, biological sciences, mathematics, physical sciences, or a related field. Generally, “related fields” involve research, innovation, or development of new technologies using engineering, mathematics, computer science, or natural sciences including physical, biological, and agricultural sciences. DHS’s STEM-OPT programs are listed in DHS’s STEM Designated Degree Program List.

DHS has added the following new fields to those qualified for eligibility under the STEM-OPT program:

Landscape Architecture

Landscape Architecture comprises programs that prepare “individuals for the independent professional practice of landscape architecture and research in various aspects of the field.” This field includes degrees that provide instruction in geology, hydrology, soils, groundcovers, horticultural elements, project planning, site development, landscape design, landscape history, landscape theory, and environmental design, as well as research, innovation, or development of new technologies using natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics.

Institutional Research

Institutional Research comprises programs that prepare “an individual to be an institutional researcher at a postsecondary educational institution.” This field includes degrees that provide instruction in data analysis, data-driven decision-making, data mining, higher education administration and organization, research methods, and statistics, as well as research, innovation, or development of new technologies using mathematics and computer science.

Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering Technology/Technician

Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering Technology/Technician comprises programs that prepare “individuals to apply basic engineering principles and technical skills in the support of engineers to the design, development, and operational evaluation of autonomous, computer-controlled, electro-mechanical systems.” This field includes degrees that provide instruction in computer engineering, software engineering, control engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and robotics, as well as research, innovation, or development of new technologies using engineering and computer science.

Composite Materials Technology

Composite Materials Technology comprises programs that prepare “individuals to apply basic engineering principles and technical skills in support of engineers and other professionals engaged in the development, manufacture, and use of composite materials in aircraft technology, automotive technology, boats, medical prostheses, and wind turbines.” This field includes degrees that provide instruction in computer-aided design, composite materials, composite processes, composite maintenance, composite manufacturing, composite repair, material science, and mold manufacturing, as well as research, innovation, or development of new technologies using engineering, physical sciences, and computer science.

Linguistics and Computer Science

Linguistics and Computer Science comprises programs that focus on “the relationship between computer and human language and computational techniques applied to natural language.” This field includes degrees that provide instruction in computer programming, human languages, linguistic analysis, logic, natural language processing, semantics, machine learning, psycholinguistics, software engineering, and software, as well as research, innovation, or development of new technologies using computer science.

Developmental and Adolescent Psychology

Developmental and Adolescent Psychology comprises programs that focus on “the scientific study of the unique stages of psychological growth and development of individuals from adolescence to adulthood.” This field includes degrees that provide instruction in cognitive development, perceptual development, emotional development, personality development, the effects of biological maturation on behavior, theories of cognitive growth, research on child and adolescent behavior therapy, and the psychology of aging, as well as research, innovation, or development of new technologies using biological sciences.

Geospatial Intelligence

Geospatial Intelligence comprises programs that prepare “individuals to analyze security and intelligence problems using a geographic perspective by relating human actions to cultural, political, economic, social, and physical landscapes.” This field includes degrees that provide instruction in aerial photography analysis, cartography, geographic information systems (GIS), physical geography, remote sensing, spatial programming, and quantitative methods in geographic research, as well as research, innovation, or development of new technologies using mathematics and computer science.

Demography and Population Studies

Demography and Population Studies comprises programs that “focus on the systematic study of population models and population phenomena, and related problems of social structure and behavior.” This field includes degrees that provide instruction in population growth, spatial distribution, mortality, fertility factors, migration, dynamic population modeling, population estimation, population projection, mathematical analysis of population data, population policy studies, and applications to problems in economics and government planning, as well as research, innovation, or development of new technologies using mathematics and computer science.