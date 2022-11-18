November 18, 2022

Volume XII, Number 322

50

Bottom Row Image
November 17, 2022

November 16, 2022

November 15, 2022

Article By

Christopher (Chris) S. Dunn

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Diagnosing Health Care: Owner’s Outlook - National Trends in Construction Claims [PODCAST]

Thursday, November 17, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast:  The past three years have been tumultuous in the health care construction economy, and the patterns in recent construction claims might surprise some. Which types of claims are popping up, in what regions are they appearing, and what types of facilities are involved?

On this episode of our Owner’s Outlook series, hear from special guest Brett Lamb, co-founder and CEO of Construction Discovery Experts.

Brett and Epstein Becker Green construction attorney Chris Dunn analyze recent national trends in construction claims and discuss what health care owners can expect moving forward.

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
About this Author

Chris Dunn Healthcare Attorney Epstein Becker Green
Christopher (Chris) S. Dunn
Member of the Firm

Wealth of experience in construction—from start to finish

Owners and developers of health care and other facilities throughout the United States appreciate that Chris Dunn has the transactional and litigation experience needed to handle all aspects of their sophisticated construction projects, from the creation of custom design and construction agreements to creative and efficient dispute resolution.

Diverse Practice Mix

Modern construction projects work on strict timelines with high stakes, and clients depend on Chris’s robust knowledge of...

