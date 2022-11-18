Diagnosing Health Care: Owner’s Outlook - National Trends in Construction Claims [PODCAST]

Thursday, November 17, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: The past three years have been tumultuous in the health care construction economy, and the patterns in recent construction claims might surprise some. Which types of claims are popping up, in what regions are they appearing, and what types of facilities are involved?

On this episode of our Owner’s Outlook series, hear from special guest Brett Lamb, co-founder and CEO of Construction Discovery Experts.

Brett and Epstein Becker Green construction attorney Chris Dunn analyze recent national trends in construction claims and discuss what health care owners can expect moving forward.