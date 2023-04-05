The EB-5 Fix Episode 3: The EB-5 Practitioner [PODCAST]

Shae Armstrong represents clients in a wide range of industries, including real estate, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. His practice includes representing lenders and borrowers in bilateral and syndicated financings involving unsecured and secured first lien and subordinated debt transactions. He has closed financial transactions involving commercial, asset-based, and real estate lending, and he has represented sponsors and real estate developers in over $1 billion in EB-5 involved financings. His practice also involves advising private funds and...