Volume XIII, Number 95
Shae Armstrong

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
The EB-5 Fix Episode 3: The EB-5 Practitioner [PODCAST]

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Shae Armstrong and Rakesh Patel discuss the details of the EB-5 program with EB-5 practitioner Matt Gordon, who shares his expertise and insights on topics such as the state of the EB-5 industry.

© 2023 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 95
Shae Armstrong
Partner

Shae Armstrong represents clients in a wide range of industries, including real estate, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. His practice includes representing lenders and borrowers in bilateral and syndicated financings involving unsecured and secured first lien and subordinated debt transactions. He has closed financial transactions involving commercial, asset-based, and real estate lending, and he has represented sponsors and real estate developers in over $1 billion in EB-5 involved financings. His practice also involves advising private funds and...

