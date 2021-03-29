March 29, 2021

Volume XI, Number 88

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 29, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 27, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 26, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Laura A. Mitchell
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Affirmative Action & OFCCP Law Advisor Blog
Advertisement

EEO-1 Portal to Open April 26, Deadline For Filing Will Be July 19, 2021

Monday, March 29, 2021

EEOC has finally announced the opening date for the collection of 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 data.  The portal is slated to open April 26 and employers will have until July 19, 2021 to file both years reports.  The agency has extended the duration of the time to file in recognition of the continuing differential impacts of the pandemic on workplaces nationwide and the requirement to submit two years of EEO-1 data, the EEOC is extending the data collection period this year from 10 weeks to 12 weeks

EEOC directs filers to https://EEOCdata.org for updates and assistance with filing once the portal opens.

We will continue to update with any new develops as well.

Advertisement
Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2020National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 88
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Laura Mitchell, Jackson Lewis, Management Representation lawyer, Contractual Drafting Attorney
Laura A. Mitchell
Principal

Laura A. Mitchell is a Principal in the Denver, Colorado, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She represents management exclusively in all areas of employment law, focusing on affirmative action and government contractor compliance.

Ms. Mitchell is a Principal in the firm’s Affirmative Action and OFCCP Defense practice group, representing government and non-government contractors in Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) matters, preparing for and defending OFCCP audits, and counseling employers on issues stemming...

lmitchell@jacksonlewis.com
303-225-2382
www.jacksonlewis.com
Advertisement
Advertisement