EEO-1 Portal to Open April 26, Deadline For Filing Will Be July 19, 2021

Monday, March 29, 2021

EEOC has finally announced the opening date for the collection of 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 data. The portal is slated to open April 26 and employers will have until July 19, 2021 to file both years reports. The agency has extended the duration of the time to file in recognition of the continuing differential impacts of the pandemic on workplaces nationwide and the requirement to submit two years of EEO-1 data, the EEOC is extending the data collection period this year from 10 weeks to 12 weeks

EEOC directs filers to https://EEOCdata.org for updates and assistance with filing once the portal opens.

We will continue to update with any new develops as well.