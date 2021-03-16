March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

March 15, 2021

Laura A. Mitchell
F. Christopher Chrisbens
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Affirmative Action & OFCCP Law Advisor Blog
EEO-1 Reporting Deadline Expected To Now Be July 2021

Monday, March 15, 2021

In an announcement (EEOCdata.org) that flew under the radar and has, yet, to appear on the EEO-1 reporting webpage, or EEOC’s home page, EEOC now says the filing deadline will be in sometime in July.  When in July?  EEOC had not said:

The EEO-1 Component 1 data collection will open at the end of April 2021 and close in July 2021. The exact closing date will be posted when the data collection launches. Employers will be notified of additional details and how to access the online filing system in April.

The month of April will be busy as EEOC opens the filing window and publishes guidance materials, which may include whether we can report employees who self-identify as a non-binary gender.

This extension offers some reprieve for employers who have been simultaneously working on compliance with the new California Pay Data reporting and Colorado Pay Transparency obligations.

Stayed tuned to this blog and to EEOCdata.org for additional details.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2020
Laura A. Mitchell
F. Christopher Chrisbens
