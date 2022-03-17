EEOC Issues Guidance on Caregiver Discrimination

Employers must be mindful of situations when caregiver discrimination might be unlawful sex discrimination:

Employers must not base employment decisions on gender stereotypes. An employer cannot refuse to hire or promote a female employee based on the speculation that a woman will be more focused on her children or caring for family members than her work. An employer likewise cannot deny male employees leave or flexible schedules based on the assumption that they are the breadwinner of their family, rather than one who performs the caregiving duties.

Sex discrimination includes discrimination based on sexual orientation. Employers cannot employ more burdensome procedures when it comes to their LGTBQ workers, such as requiring proof of a marital or family relationship to the individual requiring care if such information is not requested from other employees with similar needs.