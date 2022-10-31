EEOC Issues Revised Version of New Rights Poster

Monday, October 31, 2022

One day after releasing a new required poster for covered employers, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), on October 20, 2022, published an updated version that it is instructing employers to use instead. The EEOC had, on October 19, 2022, released a new poster entitled “Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal,” which replaced the 13-year-old “Equal Employment Opportunity is the Law” poster and its 2018 supplement. The agency has released a revised version of the “Know Your Rights” poster without explanation.

“Please use the version marked ‘(Revised 10/20/2022)’ going forward. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the EEOC said in a statement. Links on the EEOC website to the poster for both printing and for reading on a screen have been updated to the October 20, 2022, revised version.

Many employers may have downloaded, printed, and displayed the new poster prior the EEOC issuing the revised version. Employers may want to review whether they are using the proper version marked “(Revised 10/20/2022).” The proper version for print can be downloaded from the EEOC’s website where employers can also find the proper version optimized for screen reading.

The “Know Your Rights” poster makes some substantive changes from the “Equal Opportunity is the Law” poster released in 2009 and its supplement released in 2018, including specifying that harassment is a form of discrimination and that sex discrimination includes discrimination based on pregnancy, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Additionally, the “Know Your Rights” poster includes internet links and email addresses for employers to contact the EEOC and features a QR code that links directly to information on how to file a workplace discrimination charge.

