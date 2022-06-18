June 18, 2022

Volume XII, Number 169
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 17, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 16, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 15, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jennifer Barna
Sahar Shiralian
Gretchen Harders
Lucas Peterhans

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Employers, Are You Ready for a Possible Post-Roe Workplace?

Friday, June 17, 2022

Employment issues to consider while awaiting decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization

The United States Supreme Court (“SCOTUS”) will imminently release its decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and if the final ruling is consistent with the recently-leaked draft opinion (overturning Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey), employers may soon need to contend with a variety of novel employment and benefits related issues. Some employers have already begun to consider and plan for a post-Roe workplace. Those who have not would be wise to do so now, to best ensure a well-coordinated and thoughtful approach.

For example, some employers have publicly announced plans to provide expanded healthcare benefits, travel, lodging and other benefits to employees who may seek abortion-related services in states where those medical services will be prohibited or limited.  These benefits raise complex legal issues applicable to employers’ group health plans and fringe benefit plans, including conflicts between federal and state law, federal ERISA preemption and potential employer civil and/or criminal liability for providing these benefits.

Additionally, whatever the ultimate ruling, there is likely to be significant public reaction to the Dobbs decision, including from employees.  Employers may be faced with employee conduct such as walkouts or other reactive behavior in the immediate moments or days following SCOTUS’s release of the decision.  In addition, employers may also have to grapple with pressure from many constituency groups, such as customers, employees, shareholders or Boards of Directors, to take a public position on abortion rights, or to change policies or benefits in light of the ruling.  Employees may take to social media to express their beliefs or do so while at work, via their clothing or accessories, or an e-mail tagline in their signature block. It is important for employers to know what laws might apply, and what options they have available to them to address these kinds of conduct.

Employers may also encounter new types of requests from employees, such as an application to transfer to a different worksite because employees may be unhappy with their state’s laws regarding abortion, or leave requests for abortion-related medical care.  If an employee seeking an abortion resides in a state where it is illegal wishes to travel to a state where abortion is permitted, the employee may ask for time off, or even reimbursement to cover the cost of travel.  Such requests are likely to have implications under various laws.

Useful tools to get ahead of some of these issues include:

  • Supervisor training: It is important for managers to understand how to avoid, limit, or address possible discrimination claims based on such categories as protected concerted activities, religion, political beliefs, pregnancy, and caregiver/familial status.  Managers also need to understand confidentiality obligations with respect to employee health records, and possibly how to address interpersonal – or even physical – conflicts that may arise between employees with differing views on abortion rights, among other topics.

  • Policy review: Employers should review employment policies to address as many anticipated issues as possible, including for example, harassment, social media use, off duty conduct, dress code/uniform, and background checks.

After SCOTUS releases the Dobbs opinion, some of the above impacts will be immediate, while other challenges are likely to emerge over time. 

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 168
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jennifer Barna Employment Lawyer Epstein Becker
Jennifer Barna

JENNIFER STEFANICK BARNA is a Senior Counsel in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management and Litigation practices, in the firm's Newark office. Her practice focuses on civil litigation and corporate counseling in the areas of employment law and complex commercial matters. Ms. Barna represents businesses in a broad spectrum of industries, including commercial real estate, financial services, health care, and retail.

Ms. Barna's experience includes:

  • Representing employers in state and federal...
jbarna@ebglaw.com
973-639-5232
www.ebglaw.com/jennifer-barna/
Sahar Shiralian
Associate

Employers rely on attorney Sahar Shiralian to provide advice and counsel on day-to-day and constantly evolving labor and employment law issues. Sahar’s goal is to prevent employment disputes before they happen. But when discrimination, harassment, retaliation, or PAGA matters arise, Sahar defends employers in such matters by using creative litigation strategies.

Sahar litigates the full spectrum of employment disputes on behalf of management and employers before state and federal courts, in alternative dispute resolution venues, and...

sshiralian@ebglaw.com
310-557-9544
www.ebglaw.com/
Gretchen Harders
Gretchen Harders, epstein becker green, new york, Patient Protection Affordable
Member

GRETCHEN HARDERS is a Member of the Firm in the Employee Benefits practice, in the firm's New York office.

Ms. Harders' practice focuses on all aspects of executive compensation and employee benefits law. Ms. Harders counsels a broad range of clients on executive compensation and employee benefit issues, tax-qualified and non-qualified plans, 401(k) plans, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, deferred compensation, executive incentive compensation plans, executive employment and severance agreements, Section 409A...

gharders@ebglaw.com
212-351-3784
www.ebglaw.com/gretchen-harders/
Lucas Peterhans
Lucas Peterhans Law Clerk Newardk New Jersey Business Employment Labor Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Law Clerk

With hard work and imagination, Lucas Peterhans* is part of the legal team that businesses depend on for their employment and labor law needs. He assists employers from various industries with a broad array of labor and employment matters, including claims under employment discrimination laws and advising clients in connection with executive compensation and employee benefits-related issues.

As a law student, Lucas worked as a judicial intern for Justice Ann Walsh Bradley of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Prior to law school, he worked as a...

LPeterhans@ebglaw.com
973-639-8272
www.ebglaw.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement