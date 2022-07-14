Employers Respond to Dobbs, Implications of the Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling, and Pay Increases for CA Health Care Workers [VIDEO] [PODCAST]

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

This week, we look at two U.S. Supreme Court decisions and legislation in California with major implications for employers and health care providers.

Employers Respond to Dobbs

Employers across the country are navigating a new landscape following the Supreme Court’s decision to return the abortion issue to the states. The state-by-state impact of the Dobbs decision has made questions of travel benefits, employee privacy, and updates to workplace policies very complex.

Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling Under Major Questions Doctrine Could Impact Employers

In West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, the Supreme Court ruled that the EPA had exceeded its regulatory authority. That rationale opens the door to challenges to regulatory authority across all agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the National Labor Relations Board. Here’s more on how this decision will impact employment regulatory agencies.

Pay Increases and Bonuses for CA Health Care Workers

California will offer retention payments of up to $1,500 for full-time workers in the field. And Los Angeles is set to increase the minimum wage to $25 per hour for all employees—including non-patient care workers—employed by private hospitals and health care providers. These actions could be a sign of what is to come across the country as health care facilities navigate burnout, retention, and staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.