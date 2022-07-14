July 14, 2022

Volume XII, Number 195
July 13, 2022

July 12, 2022

July 11, 2022

Article By

George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Employment Law This Week

Employers Respond to Dobbs, Implications of the Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling, and Pay Increases for CA Health Care Workers [VIDEO] [PODCAST]

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

This week, we look at two U.S. Supreme Court decisions and legislation in California with major implications for employers and health care providers.

 

 

 

Employers Respond to Dobbs

Employers across the country are navigating a new landscape following the Supreme Court’s decision to return the abortion issue to the states. The state-by-state impact of the Dobbs decision has made questions of travel benefits, employee privacy, and updates to workplace policies very complex.

Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling Under Major Questions Doctrine Could Impact Employers

In West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, the Supreme Court ruled that the EPA had exceeded its regulatory authority. That rationale opens the door to challenges to regulatory authority across all agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the National Labor Relations Board.  Here’s more on how this decision will impact employment regulatory agencies.

Pay Increases and Bonuses for CA Health Care Workers

California will offer retention payments of up to $1,500 for full-time workers in the field. And Los Angeles is set to increase the minimum wage to $25 per hour for all employees—including non-patient care workers—employed by private hospitals and health care providers. These actions could be a sign of what is to come across the country as health care facilities navigate burnout, retention, and staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. 

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
George Carroll Whipple III, Epstein Becker Green, Workforce Management Lawyer, Hiring Matters Attorney
George Carroll Whipple, III
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
gwhipple@ebglaw.com
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com
