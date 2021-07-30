July 30, 2021

July 29, 2021

July 28, 2021

July 27, 2021

Andrew H. DeVoogd
Daniel B. Weinger

Mintz
Exclusive Rights: Intellectual Property — Patent Damages Deep Dive with Mintz and BDO – Part II of II

Thursday, July 29, 2021

In Part II of this damages-focused series of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Mintz IP attorneys Drew DeVoogd and Daniel Weinger join guest David Duski of BDO for a more detailed discussion of apportionment of damages in patent litigation. Drew and Dan are experienced patent litigators, and David is head of BDO's National Intellectual Property Consulting Practice. In Part II, the trio discuss:

  • Apportionment methodologies

    • Smallest saleable patent practicing unit

    • Entire market value rule

    • Hypothetical negotiations taking advantage of the “book of wisdom”

    • Hedonic regression analysis

  • Insights into the VLSI Tech. LLC v. Intel Corp. ~$2.2 billion award

  • The Federal Circuit’s recent positions on damages

  • Tom Brady’s position in the draft…

 

Andrew H. DeVoogd Member Boston Mintz Patent Litigation
Andrew H. DeVoogd
Member

Drew is an experienced patent litigator and trial attorney whose work encompasses a broad range of technologies. He regularly represents clients in high stakes International Trade Commission investigations involving some of the world's largest technology companies.

AHDeVoogd@mintz.com
617-348-1611
www.mintz.com
Daniel B. Weinger
Daniel B. Weinger Patent Litigation Attorney Mintz Law Firm
Member

Daniel's practice in intellectual property focuses on patent litigation, both at the International Trade Commission and the Federal District Courts. Daniel has participated in all phases of patent litigation, including active engagement in multiple evidentiary hearings at the International Trade Commission.

Prior to joining Mintz Levin, Daniel worked as a database...

DBWeinger@mintz.com
617-348-1629
www.mintz.com
