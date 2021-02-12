February 12, 2021

Volume XI, Number 43

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 12, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 11, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 10, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 09, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Tahlia Townsend
Wiggin and Dana LLP
Wiggin and Dana Advisories
Advertisement

Executive Order Imposes Asset Blocking Sanctions in Connection with Burmese Military Coup

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Today, February 11, 2020, the Biden Administration issued a new Executive Order (EO) imposing asset blocking sanctions in connection with the military coup in Burma.  Simultaneously, the Treasury Department designated 10 individuals and 3 entities as blocked persons (Specially Designated Nationals or SDNs) under the new EO. (Two of the individuals were already SDNs as a result of an earlier EO. )

The EO authorizes sanctions against persons determined to have engaged in a variety of activities detrimental to democracy and human rights in Burma, including parties that are determined by the U.S. government: to operate in the defense sector or such other sectors as shall later be identified; to be a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of Burma; to be a leader or official of the Government of Burma on or after February 2, 2021; to be a spouse or adult child of a blocked party; or to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, a blocked party.  Accordingly, there is room for the sanctions to spread and U.S. and foreign parties engaged in trade with Burma should take this into account when assessing their risk exposure.

The parties designated today are as follows:

  • Commander-in-Chief of the Burmese military forces Min Aung Hlaing (previously designated under E.O. 13818)

  • Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Burmese military forces Soe Win (previously designated under E.O. 13818)

  • First Vice President and retired Lieutenant General Myint Swe

  • Lieutenant General Sein Win

  • Lieutenant General Soe Htut

  • Lieutenant General Ye Aung

  • General Mya Tun Oo, appointed Minister of Defense

  • Admiral Tin Aung San, appointed as Minister for Transport and Communications

  • Lieutenant General Ye Win Oo, appointed Joint Secretary of the SAC

  • Lieutenant General Aung Lin Dwe, appointed Secretary of the SAC

  • Myanmar Ruby Enterprise

  • Myanmar Imperial Jade Co., LTD.

  • Cancri (Gems and Jewellery) Co., LTD.

The new EO is here and the Treasury Press release announcing the designations is here.

Advertisement
© 1998-2020 Wiggin and Dana LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 42
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Tahlia Townsend International trade lawyer Wiggin Dana
Tahlia Townsend
Partner

Co-chair of the International Trade Compliance Practice Group, Tahlia is trusted by Fortune 50 multinationals, leading universities, international law firms, emerging companies, and small businesses to provide prompt, practical, effective guidance and thought leadership on trade sanctions administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC) and on U.S. export controls under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and to develop tailored, risk-based programs for compliance with, obtain licenses for...

ttownsend@wiggin.com
+1 202 800 2473
www.wiggin.com
Advertisement
Advertisement