Extensive Changes to Stark and Anti-Kickback Regulations

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have issued two highly-anticipated and significant final rules (scheduled to be published today, December 2, 2020) that seek to modernize and clarify the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) and Physician Self-Referral Statute (Stark). These final rules are part of the HHS Regulatory Sprint to Coordinated Care Initiative which aims to remove certain regulatory barriers and administrative burdens that hindered the shift to a value-based health care system and the development by providers of innovative arrangements to improve the coordination of patient care. Both OIG and CMS emphasized that the final rules offer health care providers greater flexibility to coordinate and improve care while maintaining important safeguards against overutilization and inappropriate incentives. The final rules will go into effect on January 19, 2021.

The OIG and CMS worked together to develop these final rules. Although overall the two final rules are consistent, OIG and CMS did not completely align the AKS safe harbors and Stark exceptions set out in the final rules. Outlined below is a brief overview of the major provisions in the final rules.

Value-Based Arrangement Exceptions: CMS finalized three new exceptions for value-based arrangements between a physician and an entity that pays physicians based on the quality of patient care delivered rather than the volume of services provided. The value-based exceptions include: Full financial risk exception in which the value-based enterprise assumes the full financial risk for the cost of all patient care for each covered patient for a specified time period

Meaningful downside financial risk exception where the physician is at meaningful downside financial risk (at least 10% of remuneration) for failure to achieve the value-based goals

Value-based arrangements exception regardless of the level of risk undertaken that permits both monetary and non-monetary remuneration between the parties

Cybersecurity Exception: CMS finalized a new exception that permits the donation to physicians of cybersecurity hardware, software, and services that are necessary and used to implement, maintain, or reestablish cybersecurity. Unlike the existing Stark exception for electronic health records, there is no requirement for the physicians to share in the cost of such hardware or software.

Limited Remuneration Exception: CMS finalized a new exception that permits limited remuneration (not more than $5,000 per calendar year) to a physician including instances where the amount or formula for calculating the remuneration is not set in advance.

Clarification of Commercial Reasonableness, Volume, or Value Standard and Fair Market Value Requirements: CMS’s final rule clarifies these three requirements that are found in most of the Stark exceptions. Commercial reasonableness is defined to mean that the arrangement furthers a legitimate business purpose of the parties and is sensible, considering the size, type, scope, and specialty of the parties. It is not based on whether the arrangement is profitable or not. Under the new rule, the amount of compensation will be considered to take into account the volume or value of referrals only when the formula used to calculate compensation includes the volume or value of referrals as a variable that caused compensation to increase or decrease directly with referrals. The new rule further defines fair market value as the value in an arm’s length transaction (between a well-informed buyer and seller that are not in a position to refer to each other) consistent with the general market value of the subject transaction.

Indirect Compensation Arrangement Exception: The modifications to this Stark exception provide that the value-based arrangements exceptions will protect a physician’s referrals to the entity when an indirect compensation arrangement includes a value-based arrangement to which the physician is a party.

Direct Referrals: CMS added the specific conditions required under the existing special rule for directed referrals (that require patient preference, insurer determinations, and the patient’s best medical interest to override any requirement to refer to a specific provider) to the following Stark exceptions: academic medical centers, bona fide employment arrangements, personal services arrangements, physician incentive plans, group practice arrangements with a hospital, fair market value compensation, and indirect compensation arrangements.

Clarification of Set in Advance Requirement: CMS modified the definition of set in advance used in many Stark exceptions to allow modification of compensation during the term of an arrangement (including in the first year) if the modified compensation is not based on the volume or value of referrals. The modification (or formula) must be set forth in writing prior to the furnishing of services but need not remain in place for a year. There is no limit on the number of times that compensation may be modified.

Group Practice Special Rule for Profit Shares and Productivity Bonuses: CMS modified the special rule for profit shares and productivity bonuses to provide that distribution of profits from designated health services directly attributable to a physician’s participation in a value-based arrangement are deemed not to take into account the volume or value of the physician’s referrals, thereby enabling physicians in a group practice to be rewarded for their participation in a value-based arrangement.