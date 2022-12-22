December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

Ryan M. Bates
Alyson Brown

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives

Failure to Check Box on EEOC Charge Proves Fatal to Harassment Claims

Thursday, December 22, 2022

A Virginia federal court last week dismissed a plaintiff’s hostile work environment claims because the plaintiff failed to check the “continuing action” box or specifically mention “harassment” or “hostile work environment” in her EEOC charge.

In Coleman v. Kettler Management, the plaintiff filed suit against her former employer alleging that she was discriminated, harassed, and retaliated against on the basis of her race and disability. In her previously-filed EEOC charge, plaintiff checked the boxes for “race” and “disability” and provided brief narratives about the nature of her claims.  The employer moved to dismiss the hostile work environment claims, arguing that both claims exceeded the scope of her EEOC charge.   

The Court granted the motion, holding that “Plaintiff’s EEOC charge only contains allegations of disability-based and race-based discrimination—the charge makes no mention of harassment or a hostile work environment.”  Thus, the charge failed to put the defendant on notice of plaintiff’s hostile work environment theories.   

The Court rejected Plaintiff’s argument that “checking off the box for disability” provided the requisite notice.  The Court found that, while the charge form does not have a hostile work environment box, it does have a “continuing action” box, which Plaintiff could have checked to indicate repeated instances of discriminatory behavior.  Yet, her failure to check that box “counsels in favor of a finding that the ADA hostile work environment claim is not reasonably related to the EEOC charge.” This case represents an important win for employers, highlighting a key defense that can be raised when a plaintiff’s lawsuit includes claims not previously alleged at the EEOC stage.  

Copyright © 2022, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.
About this Author

Ryan M. Bates
Ryan M. Bates
Partner

Ryan’s practice spans all aspects of employment law. He has distinguished himself as a nationwide litigator handling complex employment litigation, including class actions, collective actions, and “bet the company” litigation. Ryan routinely conducts internal investigations and counsels nationwide clients on difficult compliance issues.

Relevant Experience

  Regularly defends employers against class actions and collective actions alleging exemption misclassification, independent contractor...

[email protected]
202-955-1596
www.huntonak.com
Alyson Brown
Alyson Brown
Associate

Alyson’s practice focuses on representing and advising employers on all aspects of labor and employment law.

Alyson represents employers in administrative proceedings before federal and state agencies, counsels employers on compliance with federal and state labor and employment laws, and represents clients in employment litigation. She is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives Blog.

Relevant Experience

  Represents employers in lawsuits and agency...
[email protected]
804 787 8004 direct
www.huntonak.com
