FCC Seeks Comments On Reassigned Number Database Creation Cost Funding And User Fees

Monday, March 9, 2020

In its ongoing efforts to implement a database to address the problem of unwanted calls to consumers with numbers reassigned from a previous customer, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seeking comments on funding of the costs of creating the database and the fee structure for those who use it. The comments are due by March 11.

As planned, the FCC commissioned the North American Numbering Council (NANC) to come up with recommendations on a number of related issues, including the collection of fees from reassigned number database users and billing and collection from telecommunications services providers of the costs of creating the database. The NANC approved its recommendations last month. The details of those recommendations can be found here, but the “lack of basis for determining the costs” of creating the database hampered the ability of the NANC to recommend specific dollar numbers for costs and fees at this juncture.

TCPAWorld will, of course, continue to track the FCC’s implementation of the reassigned number database.