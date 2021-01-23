January 23, 2021

January 22, 2021

January 21, 2021

January 20, 2021

February 2021 Visa Bulletin – China and India Continue to Slowly Advance (and Predictions for the Future)

Friday, January 22, 2021

The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the Department of State and is used to determine when a sponsored foreign national can submit the final step of the green card process, or if already pending, when the final step can be adjudicated.

Below is a summary of the February Visa Bulletin, including Final Action Dates and changes from the previous month.

China: EB-1 advances four months to January 1, 2020; EB-2 creeps forward two weeks to June 15, 2016; and EB-3 moves ahead two weeks to January 1, 2018.

India: EB-1 moves ahead four months to January 1, 2020; EB-2 inches forward four days to October 12, 2009; and EB-3 creeps ahead ten days to April 1, 2010.

All Other Countries: EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 remain current

NOTE: In February, USCIS will only accept I-485 applications based on the Department of State’s Final Action Dates chart.

The February Visa Bulletin includes the following projections for possible future movement through May 2021:

China: EB-1 is expected to advance “up to six months” each month; EB-2 should advance “up to three weeks” each month; and EB-3 is likely to continue to outpace EB-2, moving forward “up to one month” each month.

India: EB-1 is expected to move forward “up to six months” each month; EB-2 should move forward “up to two weeks” each month; and EB-3 is likely to continue to outpace EB-2, advancing “up to three weeks” each month

All Other Countries: EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 are all expected to remain current over the coming months

Courtland C. Witherup contributed to this article. 

 

