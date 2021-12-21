December 21, 2021

Volume XI, Number 355
December 20, 2021

December 18, 2021

Article By

Kathy G. Beckett
William J. Powell

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Feds Promise “More Stick Than Carrot” for Environmental Crimes Enforcement

Monday, December 20, 2021

The Department of Justice’s Environmental Crimes Section Chief, Deborah Harris, recently discussed environmental crime enforcement during an American Bar Association virtual conference. Ms. Harris told attendees that government investigators are “going back to a little more stick than carrot.” EPA’s environmental investigators will focus on more vigorous criminal enforcement instead of merely evaluating corporate compliance efforts. The DOJ also plans to train OSHA inspectors to better recognize potential environmental issues, and to increase coordination between EPA and other federal law enforcement agencies. These training and coordination efforts will leverage investigations to include heightened scrutiny of potential environmental offenses.  

The DOJ considers environmental justice a high priority and time will tell whether that results in additional criminal prosecutions. The evidentiary standards for criminal environmental prosecutions are often low. For example, Clean Water Act violations need only meet a negligence standard to be criminally prosecuted.  

 

 

© Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. All Rights Reserved.
Kathy G. Beckett
