Volume X, Number 207

 

Susan Light
Michael T. Foley
Elizabeth Organ
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

FINRA Releases Notice on Expungement of Customer Dispute Information

Friday, July 24, 2020

On July 20, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 20-25, amending its Codes of Arbitration Procedure for Customer and Industry Disputes. These amendments will apply certain minimum fees where associated persons (or those acting on their behalf) request that customer dispute information be expunged from Central Registration Depository (CRD). These minimum fees will apply whether the request is made during a customer arbitration or whether it is filed separately (“straight-in request”). Certain minimum processing fees and member surcharges will apply to straight-in requests, and minimum hearing session fees will apply to expungement-only hearings. These fees will be effective for cases filed on or after September 14, 2020.

Regulatory Notice 20-25 is available here.

Susan Light, Katten Law Firm, Finance Law Attorney, New York
Susan Light
Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

...
Michael T. Foley
Michael T. Foley, Katten, Lawyer, Finance, FINRA, Chicago
Michael Foley represents broker-dealers, investment advisers and other financial services industry participants with respect to a broad spectrum of legal and regulatory matters arising under the federal securities laws.

Michael has nearly 20 years of experience in private practice and in-house at both a large, full-service broker-dealer and at an online discount broker-dealer, advising broker-dealers and other financial institutions regarding compliance with the federal securities and commodities laws, and with the regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and financial industry self-regulatory organizations. 

Elizabeth Organ
Elizabeth Organ Financial Markets and Funds Katten Muchin Rosenman New York, NY
Elizabeth Organ represents clients across the financial services industry, with a focus on regulatory compliance and advice. Liz's background positions her to provide valuable legal counsel on transactional and regulatory matters relating to commodities and derivatives, investment management, and cryptoassets and distributed ledger products.

Helping clients address complex regulatory and legal challenges

Liz assists clients with a range of financial services regulatory matters, collaborating with legal staff, business executives and regulators alike to pursue...

