FINRA Releases Notice on Expungement of Customer Dispute Information

Friday, July 24, 2020

On July 20, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 20-25, amending its Codes of Arbitration Procedure for Customer and Industry Disputes. These amendments will apply certain minimum fees where associated persons (or those acting on their behalf) request that customer dispute information be expunged from Central Registration Depository (CRD). These minimum fees will apply whether the request is made during a customer arbitration or whether it is filed separately (“straight-in request”). Certain minimum processing fees and member surcharges will apply to straight-in requests, and minimum hearing session fees will apply to expungement-only hearings. These fees will be effective for cases filed on or after September 14, 2020.

Regulatory Notice 20-25 is available here.