April 22, 2022

Volume XII, Number 112
April 21, 2022

April 20, 2022

April 19, 2022

David W. Soden
John S. Marten
Nathaniel Segal
Jacob C. Tiedt

Vedder Price
FINRA Settles Enforcement Proceeding Against Firm's AML Compliance Officer for Alleged Failure to Implement AML Program

Thursday, April 21, 2022

The former anti-money-laundering (AML) compliance officer of a large broker-dealer firm recently settled a FINRA enforcement matter in which he personally agreed to pay a $25,000 fine for failing to oversee his employer’s AML program. In addition to the fine, the individual was prohibited from associating with any FINRA member for two months from the date of the settlement and agreed to an undertaking to complete ten hours of AML education. This settlement followed an earlier FINRA settlement in 2020 in which the same firm agreed to pay a $38 million fine to settle claims related to its AML program.

As set forth in the FINRA letter of acceptance, waiver and consent related to the settlement, FINRA’s allegations against the former AML compliance officer included the following:

  • Failure to “meaningfully familiarize” himself with and understand the day-to-day operations and implementation of the firm’s AML program;

  • Failure to perform a monthly review of at least one of the firm’s surveillance reports, as required by the firm’s written procedures, and to understand the firm’s AML risk profile;

  • Failure to supervise the firm’s AML analysts;

  • Failure to ensure the adequacy of the firm’s AML investigations; and

  • Failure to file suspicious activity reports (SARs) after learning of suspicious activity from regulators or law enforcement agencies. FINRA specifically indicated that the firm filed only three SARs in response to 37 regulatory inquiries from FINRA and the SEC during a two-year period.

The FINRA letter of acceptance, waiver and consent is available here.

© 2022 Vedder Price
About this Author

David Soden Investment Attorney Vedder Price Chicago
David W. Soden
Associate

David W. Soden is an Associate at Vedder Price and a member of the firm’s Investment Services and Litigation practice groups in the Chicago office.

His practice includes the representation of broker-dealers, investment advisers, family offices, private funds, registered mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and other financial institutions on a broad range of legal, regulatory, governance, formation, and compliance matters.

Mr. Soden has significant experience in regulatory and compliance matters affecting broker-dealers, investment advisers, investment...

dsoden@vedderprice.com
312-609-7793
www.vedderprice.com
John S. Marten
John Marten Investment Attorney Vedder Price Law FIrm
Shareholder

John S. Marten, a Shareholder in the Chicago office of Vedder Price, has substantial experience representing clients in the investment management industry.

As a member of the firm’s Investment Services group, Mr. Marten counsels clients on a wide variety of matters involving the application of the federal securities laws to investment companies, investment advisers and broker-dealers. He has significant experience counseling investment company clients with respect to new products and was recently involved in the creation of two mutual funds...

jmarten@vedderprice.com
(312) 609 7753
www.vedderprice.com
Nathaniel Segal
Nathaniel Segal Investment Attorney Vedder Price Law Firm
Counsel

Nathaniel Segal is counsel at Vedder Price and a member of the Investment Services group. He focuses his practice on investment companies and investment advisers in connection with the organization and operation of investment products and services, including traditional mutual funds, closed-end investment companies (including interval funds and listed closed-end funds), variable insurance products and registered hedge funds, as well as mutual funds utilizing complex hedging and absolute return strategies. Mr. Segal has experience in conducting transactional due diligence...

nsegal@vedderprice.com
(312) 609 7747
www.vedderprice.com
Jacob C. Tiedt
Jacob Tiedt,Vedder Price law firm investment services attorney
Shareholder

Jacob C. Tiedt is a Shareholder at Vedder Price and a member of the Investment Services group.

Mr. Tiedt’s practice includes the representation of registered mutual funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds; private funds; investment advisers; and other financial institutions on a broad range of regulatory, governance and compliance matters. Mr. Tiedt regularly counsels clients on matters relating to SEC registration, disclosure and compliance; shareholder solicitation; NYSE, Nasdaq and FINRA regulation; corporate governance; and board administration. Mr....

jtiedt@vedderprice.com
312-609-7697
www.vedderprice.com
