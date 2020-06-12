June 12, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

June 12, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 11, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 10, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Susan Light
Michael T. Foley
Laura N. Krcmaric
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

FINRA Updates Problem Codes & Releases AI White Paper

Friday, June 12, 2020

FINRA Releases White Paper on Artificial Intelligence

According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), financial institutions are allocating significant resources to developing applications that use artificial intelligence (AI) to offer innovative products, increase revenues, cut costs and improve customer service. For example, broker-dealers are currently evaluating and implementing AI-based applications to assist with customer-facing, investment and operational activities. As a result of these developments, FINRA’s Office of Financial Innovation has met with a number of market participants to learn more about the use of AI in the securities industry. Following these discussions, FINRA published a white paper addressing the following topics:

  • Defining the scope of AI;

  • Areas in which broker-dealers are evaluating or using AI (including communications with customers, investment processes and operational functions); and

  • Regulatory considerations for AI-based tools.

FINRA has requested comments in response to the white paper, as well as comments related to AI applications and their implications for FINRA rules.

FINRA Revises Problem Codes for Reporting Customer Complaints and for Filing Documents Online

On June 10, FINRA issued Regulatory Notice 20-17, which addresses changes to the Problem Codes that FINRA members are required to use for self-reporting customer complaints. These changes are designed in part to account for the new Regulation Best Interest and Form CRS requirements that take effect on June 30.

FINRA Rule 4530 (Reporting Requirements) requires member firms to report information regarding written customer complaints. As a part of the reporting process, FINRA members are required to select the appropriate Rule 4530 Problem Code when reporting quarterly statistical and summary customer complaint information and on the form that is completed when filing required documents online.

To address complaints that may arise in connection with a firm’s compliance with Regulation Best Interest (such as allegations relating to recommendations made to retail customers), FINRA is adding new Problem Code 16–Reg BI to the current Rule 4530 Problem Codes. Member firms should use Problem Code 17–Form CRS when a reportable matter relates to allegations involving Form CRS. These two Problem Codes will become available on July 18.

Aside from the addition of new Problem Codes, FINRA is retiring the Problem Code relating to the Department of Labor’s vacated suitability rule and making other non-substantive changes to existing Problem Codes.

Regulatory Notice 20-17 is available here.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Susan Light, Katten Law Firm, Finance Law Attorney, New York
Susan Light
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

...
susan.light@katten.com
212-940-8599
katten.com
Michael T. Foley
Michael T. Foley, Katten, Lawyer, Finance, FINRA, Chicago
Special Counsel

Michael Foley represents broker-dealers, investment advisers and other financial services industry participants with respect to a broad spectrum of legal and regulatory matters arising under the federal securities laws.

Michael has nearly 20 years of experience in private practice and in-house at both a large, full-service broker-dealer and at an online discount broker-dealer, advising broker-dealers and other financial institutions regarding compliance with the federal securities and commodities laws, and with the regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and financial industry self-regulatory organizations. 

michael.foley@katten.com
312-902-5452
katten.com
Laura N. Krcmaric
Laura Krcmaric, Financial Services Attorney, Katten Law Firm
Associate

Laura Krcmaric represents clients in the financial services industry, focusing on regulatory and compliance work. Prior to joining Katten, Laura served as counsel for Credit Suisse, where she provided advice to the private banking and wealth management division. She also was an honors intern with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While in law school, Laura served as a staff member and symposium editor for the North Carolina Law Review. She also was a member of the Community Development Law Clinic, representing nonprofit organizations.

laura.krcmaric@katten.com
312.902.5437
katten.com