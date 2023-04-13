April 13, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 103
Advertisement

61

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

John D. Arendshorst
Charles M. Russman
Carolyn M. H. Sullivan

Varnum LLP
Employer's Resource Main

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Form 5500: Getting Easier for Some Employers

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Before filing in 2023 and 2024 Form 5500s for retirement plans, employers should know about some key changes. The changes summarized in this advisory apply to 2023 reports, unless otherwise noted.

One of the bigger changes is the revised method for determining the 100-participant threshold for when a plan is treated as being small enough to use simplified reporting alternatives (including waiver of the annual audit requirements and using the short form version of the Form 5500). This counting methodology for defined contribution plans will now be based on the number of participants with account balances. Previously, the number of individuals who were eligible to participate (even if they did not have an account) was used. This may increase the number of employers that are eligible to use the simplified reporting.

Also notable are several new schedules enabling consolidated returns for additional categories of retirement plans. The first new schedule (DCG) allows defined contribution groups (DCGs) to file a single Form 5500 if several requirements are met. DCGs are defined contribution pension plans that have all plan assets in a single trust; have the same named plan administrators, trustees and fiduciaries; offer the same investments to all participants; and do not hold employer securities. The new Schedule DCG should allow more simplified and more consolidated Form 5500s for plan sponsors. Form 5500 schedules were also changed to help simplify reporting for multiple employer plans (MEPs) and create Pooled Employer Plans (PEPs), by streamlining Schedule MEP with respect to questions on PEPs. PEPs are a type of multiple employer plan. Multiple employer plans exist when employers who are unrelated participate in a single plan. Normally each employer in a multiple employer plan is treated as having their own plan, especially for reporting purposes. Under the new PEP rules, for reporting purposes, the PEP is treated as a single plan.

Several other schedules have or will be changed, including Schedules H, MB, SB and R. Draft forms and instructions are already available or will be later this year. The DOL’s final rule will be applicable for plan years beginning on or after January 1, 2023. Based on this timing, use of the new forms will likely begin in 2024 or later. According to the DOL’s Fact Sheet, certain changes that were proposed in September 2021 are being deferred as part of a separate improvement project. Employers should watch for further updates to the Form 5500 requirements.

© 2023 Varnum LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 103
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

John Arendshorst Lawyer Varnum Law Firm Grand Rapids
John D. Arendshorst
Partner

John is a member of the firm’s Employee Benefits Team. He counsels employee benefit plan sponsors with respect to compliance with ERISA and IRS requirements for 401(k) plans, ESOPs and other defined contribution plans, defined benefit plans, and deferred compensation arrangements. John also advises clients on employee benefits issues in the context of corporate transactions, including qualified plan compliance issues, change-in-control agreements, continuation of health coverage, and golden parachute payments under Section 280G. John is experienced in negotiating and...

[email protected]
616-336-6560
www.varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/blogs/employers-resource
Charles M. Russman
Charles M. Russman Attorney Varnum Employee Benefits MI
Partner

Charles is an experienced attorney whose practice is focused on employee benefits, executive compensation, tax and data privacy matters. He helps clients design and implement benefits plans including wrap plans, cafeteria plans, health and welfare plans, 401(k)s, pension plans, 457 plans and 403 (b) plans, and provides guidance and counsel on employer fiduciary matters. He regularly assists employers with income tax withholding and unemployment tax questions. Russman also provides counsel and expertise to financial institutions and other businesses regarding IRAs, Health...

[email protected]
734-372-2939
www.varnumlaw.com
Carolyn M. H. Sullivan
Carolyn M. H. Sullivan Varnum Grand Rapids MI Labor Law
Associate

Carolyn is an experienced labor and employment attorney whose practice focuses on compliance with federal and state labor and employment laws and other workplace matters. She provides counsel on a wide range of matters including effective employee handbooks and policies, discrimination, ADA compliance, sexual harassment, MIOSHA, and wage-hour issues. She litigates and defends employers in federal and state courts, as well as on administrative charges, including unemployment and EEOC matters.

Carolyn has additional experience counseling on...

[email protected]
616-336-6972
www.varnumlaw.com