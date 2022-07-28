July 28, 2022

Volume XII, Number 209
July 27, 2022

July 26, 2022

July 25, 2022

Article By

Elizabeth Baker
Christopher M. Dutot
Julianne Cassin Sharp

Miller Canfield
Form I-9 Expired List B Documents Must Be Updated by July 31, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Employees who presented an expired List B Identity document between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022, must present an unexpired document that establishes identity by July 31, 2022to update their Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification.

On May 1, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ended the temporary policy that allowed employees to present an expired List B Identity Document used to complete Form I-9. DHS adopted this temporary policy to address employees’ COVID-related challenges in renewing a driver’s license, state ID card, or other Form I-9, List B Identity document.

Employers must be sure that employees who presented an expired List B Identity document between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022, provide an unexpired document that establishes their identity. DHS recommends that employees present the replacement of the actual document that was expired. Otherwise, the employee may present a different List A document (which establishes both identity and employment authorization) or a different List B document (which establishes identity only). See a listing of acceptable documents for Form I-9 here.

Form I-9 Updates are NOT required if the employee is no longer employed as of May 1, 2022, OR if the employee presented a List B Identity document that was auto-extended by the issuing authority on the date the List B Identity document was presented by the employee.

Required Form I-9 Updates

If the Employee is Still Employed and List B Identity Document Expired on or After March 1, 2020

Employee must provide unexpired document that establishes identity:

  • Renewed List B Document or Different List B Document

OR

  • List A Document 

Employer must complete Additional Information Field of Section 2 of Form I-9:

  • Enter document title, issuing authority, number and expiration date.

  • Initial and date the change

Employers should be sure to complete any required Form I-9 updates right away. If an employer becomes the subject of an I-9 audit, and the Form I-9 is not completed properly, fines can add up very quickly, ranging from $573 to $20,130 per violation.

Additional information regarding temporary policies related to the I-9 Form and updating the I-9 Form can be found at the following websites:

This information is based on the facts and guidance available at the time of publication and may change.

© 2022 Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone PLC National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 208
Elizabeth Baker
Elizabeth Baker
Associate

Beth Baker is an employment-based immigration attorney with hands-on experience managing the nonimmigrant, immigrant, PERM labor certification and permanent residence process for large, multinational clients.

Her experience includes advising and counseling Fortune 500 clients, start-ups, and small business owners in the banking, utilities, IT, automotive, manufacturing, engineering, construction, and architecture industries.

Representative engagements include the following:

  • Co-counsel client regarding Department of Justice investigation into possible claim of...
[email protected]
313-96-7523
www.millercanfield.com
Christopher M. Dutot
Christopher M. Dutot
Associate

Christopher Dutot is an immigration attorney with extensive background working with clients in the IT, automotive and health care sectors. He has helped both businesses and individuals with immigrant, non-immigrant and naturalization matters. 

Chris is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Michigan Chapter, and chairs the group's Practice Management Committee. He is a graduate of University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and Central Michigan University.

[email protected]
313-496-7529
www.millercanfield.com
Julianne Cassin Sharp
Julianne Cassin Sharp
Principal

Julianne Cassin Sharp leads the firm's Immigration practice team. She has represented companies and individuals in the areas of business-based and family-based immigration law for 18 years. 

Her areas of expertise include but are not limited to immigrant petitions, nonimmigrant petitions, foreign labor certification, adjustment of status applications, waivers, naturalization, consular processing, and advising companies on corporate compliance audits and risk assessment.

Julianne has represented clients in the U.S. Immigration Court and before all branches of the U.S....

[email protected]
313.496.7667
www.millercanfield.com
