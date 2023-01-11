FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Competes, NY Expands Breastfeeding Protections, and CA Releases Guidance on Pay Transparency – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we take a closer look at the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC’s) proposed nationwide ban on non-compete agreements, New York State’s expansion of breastfeeding accommodations, and pay transparency guidance released by the California Labor Commissioner.

FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Competes

The FTC has proposed a ban on non-compete agreements in employment contracts. The proposed ban would apply to both employees and independent contractors and would require any existing agreements to be scrapped.

New York Expands Breastfeeding Protections

Last month, New York State amended the Nursing Mothers in the Workplace Act to expand accommodations for breastfeeding workers. This expansion is part of a national trend, as evidenced by the recent passage of the federal omnibus bill at the end of last year adding new protections for nursing employees and reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers at the federal level.

California Releases Guidance on Pay Transparency Law

The California Labor Commissioner’s office released guidance clarifying its salary disclosure law at the eleventh hour, just ahead of its effective date of January 1.