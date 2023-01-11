January 11, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 11

55

January 11, 2023

January 10, 2023

January 09, 2023

George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Competes, NY Expands Breastfeeding Protections, and CA Releases Guidance on Pay Transparency – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday:  This week, we take a closer look at the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC’s) proposed nationwide ban on non-compete agreements, New York State’s expansion of breastfeeding accommodations, and pay transparency guidance released by the California Labor Commissioner.

FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Competes

The FTC has proposed a ban on non-compete agreements in employment contracts. The proposed ban would apply to both employees and independent contractors and would require any existing agreements to be scrapped.

New York Expands Breastfeeding Protections

Last month, New York State amended the Nursing Mothers in the Workplace Act to expand accommodations for breastfeeding workers. This expansion is part of a national trend, as evidenced by the recent passage of the federal omnibus bill at the end of last year adding new protections for nursing employees and reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers at the federal level.

California Releases Guidance on Pay Transparency Law

The California Labor Commissioner’s office released guidance clarifying its salary disclosure law at the eleventh hour, just ahead of its effective date of January 1.

 

 

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 11
George Carroll Whipple III
George Carroll Whipple, III
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
[email protected]
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com
