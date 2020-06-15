Global Solutions: There’s an App for That

June 15, 2020

 

June 15, 2020

June 13, 2020

Article By
Bonnie Puckett
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Monday, June 15, 2020

In a new weekly podcast, members of Ogletree Deakins’ Cross-Border practice group explores global solutions for a multinational workforce. In this new world of quickly-changing, often-conflicting laws post-pandemic, we will boil down what employers must do and can’t you do, and provide tips to manage risk. This week, Bonnie Puckett discusses employers’ use of mobile applications during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on key considerations deploying a global application to collect employee data. For additional resources, check out Ogletree Deakins Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center.

Bonnie Puckett
Bonnie Puckett
Bonnie Puckett leads the firm's Asia-Pacific practice and offers global companies business-practical cross-border guidance on all aspects of managing a global and internationally-mobile workforce, reconciling complex issues of multiple and conflicting laws and managing risk.

