Global Solutions: There’s an App for That

Monday, June 15, 2020

In a new weekly podcast, members of Ogletree Deakins’ Cross-Border practice group explores global solutions for a multinational workforce. In this new world of quickly-changing, often-conflicting laws post-pandemic, we will boil down what employers must do and can’t you do, and provide tips to manage risk. This week, Bonnie Puckett discusses employers’ use of mobile applications during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on key considerations deploying a global application to collect employee data. For additional resources, check out Ogletree Deakins Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center.