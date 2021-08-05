August 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 217

 

New Articles
August 05, 2021

Alaap B. Shah
Jessika Tuazon

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

How Can Companies in the Health Care and Life Sciences Industries Strengthen Their Cybersecurity Posture? [PODCAST]

Thursday, August 5, 2021

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast:  Although the COVID-19 pandemic exposed cybersecurity vulnerabilities across sectors, it has particularly challenged the resilience of information systems for health care and life sciences companies. Because ransomware attacks have the potential to cripple access to important data, expose patient health records, and shut down machinery and life-saving equipment, it’s no surprise that health care executives continue to lose sleep thinking about potential ransomware or other similar malicious attacks.

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Alaap B. Shah and Jessika Tuazon are joined by Andrew Morrison, principal at Deloitte & Touche LLP and Cyber Risk Services Strategy, Defense & Response solution leader for Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory. Together, they discuss the impact of ransomware attacks on the health care and life sciences industries, and considerations for companies to strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

 

 

 

About this Author

Alaap Shah Attorney Healthcare Life Sciences
Alaap B. Shah
Member

Alaap B. Shah is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the firm's Washington, DC, office.

Mr. Shah:

  • Advises clients on federal and state privacy and data security laws and regulations
  • Advises on cybersecurity and data breach matters
  • Advises clients on health care fraud and abuse matters and government investigations relating to health information technology
  • Counsels clients on digital health and data strategies and related compliance issues

His work focuses on defense and counseling...

abshah@ebglaw.com
202-861-5320
www.ebglaw.com
Jessika Tuazon
Jessika Tuazon, Epstein Becker, Food and drug lawyer
Associate

JESSIKA TUAZON is an Associate in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the Los Angeles office of Epstein Becker Green. Her practice focuses on drug and device, food, and life sciences law.

Ms. Tuazon’s experience includes:

  • Counseling clients on compliance and regulatory issues involving over-the-counter and homeopathic drugs, devices for human and veterinary use, food products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics
  • Preparing medical device premarket submissions, including identifying predicate devices, developing intended uses and claims...
jtuazon@ebglaw.com
310-557-9562
www.ebglaw.com/
