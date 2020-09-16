September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020

September 15, 2020

September 14, 2020

Article By
Amy L. Peck
Michael H. Neifach
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog

I-9 Flexibility Continued for Another 60 Days, Until November 19, 2020

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Days before the upcoming deadline, ICE has announced it is extending the remote virtual verification option for completion of I-9 employment verification an additional 60 days (instead of just 30 days), until November 19, 2020, due to continued precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pursuant to the original guidelines for virtual verification, eligible employers may continue to inspect Section 2 documents without an actual in-person physical inspection (e.g., over video link, fax, or email). As before, the policy applies only to employers and workplaces that are in fact operating remotely. The latest announcement states that if any employees are physically present at the worksite, in-person physical inspection of the I-9 documentation must occur. In past announcements, however, ICE has indicated that it would use a case-by-case analysis to determine if the virtual I-9 review was reasonable. How and whether ICE will be reasonable is yet to be seen. Rather than using virtual inspection, employers still have the option of using agents or authorized representatives to review I-9 documentation at remote locations.

Keep in mind that all employees who were onboarded virtually must report within three business days for in-person verification once the employer’s normal operations resume. This date may be different (earlier or later) from the date the government policy ends.

Amy L. Peck, Immigration Attorney, Jackson Lewis, Worksite Compliance Lawyer
Amy L. Peck
Principal

Amy L. Peck is a Principal in the Omaha, Nebraska, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She dedicates her practice exclusively to immigration law and worksite compliance, and she is Co-Leader of the firm's Immigration practice group.

Ms. Peck is one of 21 Directors elected to serve on the 14,000-member American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Board of Governors. She currently is serving on the Board of Trustees of the American Immigration Council.

Ms. Peck is a member of the AILA National...

Michael H. Neifach
Michael H. Neifach, Jackson Lewis, Employment visa Lawyer, border security matters attorney
Principal

Michael Neifach is a Principal in the Washington, D.C. Region office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is a recognized leader on immigration, visa and border security matters, and he is Co-Leader of the firm's Immigration practice group.

Mr. Neifach has held senior positions at the White House Homeland Security Council, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He served as General Counsel at ICE from July 2007 through January 2009. Following his government service, Mr. Neifach oversaw the Immigration, Compliance, and Homeland Security practice at a boutique immigration law firm until joining Jackson Lewis.

