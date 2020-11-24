ICE Extends Form I-9 Verification Flexibility Policy Through December 31, 2020

Monday, November 23, 2020

On November 18, 2020, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced an extension of its policy allowing flexibility in performing in-person verification of documents presented for Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification. This most recent extension is effective through December 31, 2020.

The Form I-9 compliance flexibility policy will continue to apply only to employers and workplaces that are operating remotely. There are no exceptions for in-person verification of identity and employment eligibility documentation for employees who are physically present at their employer’s work location.