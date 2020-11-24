November 24, 2020

Volume X, Number 329

 





Curtis Y. Chow
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
ICE Extends Form I-9 Verification Flexibility Policy Through December 31, 2020

Monday, November 23, 2020

On November 18, 2020, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced an extension of its policy allowing flexibility in performing in-person verification of documents presented for Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification. This most recent extension is effective through December 31, 2020.

The Form I-9 compliance flexibility policy will continue to apply only to employers and workplaces that are operating remotely. There are no exceptions for in-person verification of identity and employment eligibility documentation for employees who are physically present at their employer’s work location.

© 2020, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 328
Curtis Chow, Ogletree Deakins Law Firm, Labor and Immigration Attorney
Curtis Y. Chow
Associate

Curtis Y. Chow is a member of the Immigration, International, and Employment Practice Groups of Ogletree Deakins, representing employers in all aspects of U.S. immigration law and compliance, as well as international employment matters.  Based in the Columbia, South Carolina office, Curtis represents clients across the United States and internationally in a broad range of industries, including technology, retail, manufacturing, automotive, air transportation, biotechnology/biopharmaceuticals, education, entertainment, and professional services.

curtis.chow@ogletree.com
803-252-1300
www.ogletree.com
