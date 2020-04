Investment Management Legal and Regulatory Update - April 2020

Chris Cahlamer is the team leader of the firm’s Investment Management Practice Group, where he practices in investment management and securities law, focusing on investment companies, investment advisers, regulatory examinations, new product development, SEC compliance and reporting obligations, CCO support, private fund formation and operation, investment company reorganizations, investment advisor mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate and board fiduciary issues.

Chris earned his law degree, summa cum laude, at Marquette University Law School. While there, he received the Corporate Practice Institute Award and served as senior articles editor on the Marquette Law Review. He completed his undergraduate education at St. Norbert College, graduating as a member of the honors program and earning his bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in international economics and political science.

Chris is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin and the American Bar Association.