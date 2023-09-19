IRS and Treasury Department Release Proposed Regulations for Labor Requirements Under Inflation Reduction Act

On August 29, 2023,[1] the IRS and Treasury Department released proposed regulations (the Proposed Regulations) regarding the prevailing wage requirements (the Prevailing Wage Requirements) and the apprenticeship requirements (the Apprenticeship Requirements and, together with the Prevailing Wage Requirements, the Labor Requirements) under the Internal Revenue Code (the Code), as amended by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the IRA). Taxpayers generally must satisfy the Labor Requirements in order to receive the full amount of certain energy transition tax credits (each, an Increased Credit) for eligible facilities, properties, projects, or equipment (each, a Project).

The following is a summary of significant provisions in the Proposed Regulations.

Implications for credit transfers . In addition to taxpayers that claim an Increased Credit on their own federal income tax returns, the Proposed Regulations apply to taxpayers that elect to transfer an Increased Credit pursuant to Section 6418 of the Code.[4] Specifically, a credit transferor is responsible for satisfying the Labor Requirements, making any Correction Payment, Underpayment Penalty Payment, or Labor Hour Penalty Payment (each as defined below), and complying with the recordkeeping requirements with respect to a transferred Increased Credit.

Incorporation of Davis-Bacon Act . Consistent with Notice 2022-61 (the Notice),[2] the Proposed Regulations rely on various definitions and guidance under the Davis-Bacon Act (the DBA).[3] The preamble to the Proposed Regulations (the Preamble) explains that the Proposed Regulations incorporate elements of the DBA only to the extent relevant and consistent with sound tax administration. For example, the Proposed Regulations incorporate the definitions of “laborer” and “mechanic,” “construction, alteration, or repair,” “wages,” and “employed” from the DBA and rely on substantive DBA guidance with respect to wage determinations and recordkeeping, in each case, with appropriate changes for the particular context of the Labor Requirements.

Generally . The IRA provides that, in order to receive an Increased Credit with respect to a Project, a taxpayer must ensure that laborers and mechanics employed by the taxpayer (or any contractor or subcontractor) in the construction, alteration, or repair of the Project be paid wages at least equal to the prevailing rate determined by the US Department of Labor (the DOL) in accordance with the DBA.

General wage determinations . The Proposed Regulations confirm that taxpayers may rely on the general wage determinations published on www.sam.gov, which provide prevailing wage and bona fide fringe benefit rates for laborers and mechanics for the various classifications of work performed with respect to specified types of construction in certain geographic areas.

Supplemental wage determinations and additional classifications . The Proposed Regulations provide special procedures in the event the DOL has not issued a general wage determination for the relevant geographical area or type of construction or, if such a general wage determination has been issued, the determination does not provide wages for the relevant labor classifications. In such case, the taxpayer must request a supplemental wage determination or request a prevailing wage rate for an additional labor classification from the DOL, in each case, by submitting the request and certain supporting materials directly to the Wage and Hour Division of the DOL. A supplemental wage determination or prevailing wage rate for an additional labor classification provided to the taxpayer after the construction, alteration, or repair of a Project begins would apply retroactively to the start of the relevant work. The Proposed Regulations also provide a procedure for taxpayers to appeal a DOL decision, which was absent from the Notice.

Obligations to update prevailing wage rates . The Proposed Regulations require taxpayers to use the general wage determination in effect when the construction of a Project begins, without any obligation to update the prevailing wage rates if the DOL publishes a new general wage determination thereafter. A new general wage determination, however, would be required if an engineering, procurement, and construction (or similar) contract is amended to (1) include additional, substantial construction, alteration, or repair work not within the original scope of work or (2) require work to be performed for an additional time period. In addition, taxpayers generally are required to update the applicable wage rates with respect to any alteration or repair of a Project that begins after placement into service.

Geographic areas . The Proposed Regulations provide that a taxpayer must use the applicable wage determination for the work performed in each geographic area where the construction, alteration, or repair of a Project occurs. For this purpose, a “geographic area” is defined as the county, independent city, or other civil subdivision of the state in which the Project is located. Multiple construction sites . A Project is treated as located in a geographic area (or areas) that includes the primary construction site. A Project also is treated as located in a geographic area (or areas) including an additional site, but only if (1) a significant portion of the Project is constructed, altered, or repaired at the additional site; (2) the construction at the additional site is for the specific use of the taxpayer’s Project rather than reflecting manufacture or construction of a product available for the general public; and (3) the additional site is established specifically for, or is dedicated exclusively to, the construction, alteration, or repair of the Project for at least a period of weeks.

Support sites . A Project is treated as located in a geographic area (or areas) that includes a support site that is established specifically for, or is dedicated exclusively to, the construction, alteration, or repair of the Project and is adjacent (or virtually adjacent) to a primary or secondary construction site. Examples of support sites include job headquarters, batch plants, and tool yards.

Offshore Projects . In the case of an offshore Project, the taxpayer may rely on the general wage determination for the relevant category of construction that is applicable in the geographic area closest to the area in which the Project will be located.

Routine maintenance . The Proposed Regulations confirm that the Prevailing Wage Requirements do not apply to routine operations and maintenance (O&M) work, provided that the work is ordinary, regular, and designed to maintain existing functionality of the Project. By contrast, the Prevailing Wage Requirements apply to isolated and infrequent repairs of a Project to restore specific functionality or adapt the Project for a different or improved use.

Rate of pay for apprentices . A taxpayer (or any contractor or subcontractor) is permitted to pay apprentices (or individuals in the first 90 days of probationary employment as an apprentice) below the prevailing wage rate, provided that the apprentice (or individual) is participating in a registered apprentice program. The taxpayer, however, is required to pay such an apprentice (or individual) the full prevailing rate if the DOL’s office of apprenticeship or state equivalent withdraws its approval of the program.

Correction and penalty payments . The IRA permits taxpayers to cure a failure to comply with the Prevailing Wage Requirements by (1) paying the applicable laborer or mechanic the amount of underpaid wages, plus interest at the penalty rate (Correction Payments) and (2) paying a $5,000 penalty to the Treasury for each underpaid laborer and mechanic (Underpayment Penalty Payment). If such a failure is found to be due to intentional disregard, the amount of each Correction Payment is tripled and the amount of each Underpayment Penalty Payment is doubled. Timing of payments . The Proposed Regulations provide that a taxpayer is not obligated to make Correction Payments or Underpayment Penalty Payments until the taxpayer files a federal income tax return claiming the Increased Credit. Taxpayers, however, are permitted to make Correction Payments to laborers and mechanics at any time after the initial payments are made and in advance of the filing of such tax return in order to limit the amount of additional interest included in the applicable Correction Payments. By contrast, the earliest time that a taxpayer can make an Underpayment Penalty Payment is at the time of filing such tax return.

Missing laborers and mechanics . The Proposed Regulations do not provide an exception to the requirement to make Correction Payments to laborers and mechanics that cannot be located. The Preamble, however, requests comments on this topic, which indicates that the IRS and Treasury Department are still considering the issue.

Intentional disregard . The Proposed Regulations define “intentional disregard” as the knowing or willful failure to satisfy the Prevailing Wage Requirements, which is determined based on all the relevant facts and circumstances. In addition, the Proposed Regulations create a rebuttable presumption against a finding of intentional disregard if the taxpayer makes any Correction Payments and Underpayment Penalty Payments before receiving a notice of a tax return examination.

Penalty waiver . The Proposed Regulations provide a limited penalty waiver in the case of certain de minimis failures to comply with the Prevailing Wage Requirements. An Underpayment Penalty Payment will be waived for a calendar year if (1) the laborer or mechanic is paid below the prevailing rate for 10 percent or less of all pay periods in the calendar year (or part thereof) during which the laborer or mechanic worked on the construction, alteration, or repair of the Project or (2) the difference between the amount the laborer or mechanic was paid and the amount required to be paid under the Prevailing Wage Requirements for the calendar year (or part thereof) is not greater than 2.5 percent of the amount required to be paid. In order to qualify for the waiver, the taxpayer must make the Correction Payment by the earlier of 30 days after discovery of the failure and the date on which the taxpayer files the federal income tax return claiming the Increased Credit.