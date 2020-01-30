January 30, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

January 30, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 29, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 28, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
David Wheeler Newman
Jeffrey D. Davine
Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP
MSK Blog

IRS Penalties Assessed Against Your Client May Not Be Valid

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Internal Revenue Code section 6751(b) provides that no penalty shall be assessed under the Code unless the initial determination of such assessment is personally approved (in writing) by the immediate supervisor of the individual making such determination, or such higher level official as the Secretary of the Treasury may designate.  This section defines penalty as any addition to tax or any additional amount.  The requirement for prior written approval does not apply to penalties for failure to file a return or pay tax, or to penalties that are automatically calculated through electronic means, but does apply to negligence and substantial understatement penalties, as well as the “responsible party” penalty for failure to withhold or remit payroll taxes.

In Graev v. Commissioner, 140 T.C. 377 (2013), the IRS imposed accuracy related penalties on a taxpayer.  The taxpayer argued that the penalties were invalid because no supervisor’s approval was obtained.  The Tax Court ruled in favor of the IRS, stating that the taxpayer’s challenge was premature because the IRS could comply with approval requirement any time before the Tax Court issued a final determination.  The Graev case was appealable to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

In Chai v. Commissioner, 851 F. 3d (2nd Cir. 2017), the Second Circuit Court of Appeals held that Code Section 6751(b) requires the IRS to obtain written approval of an initial penalty determination no later than the date that the IRS issues a notice of deficiency or files an answer asserting the penalty.  In light of the Second Circuit decision in Chai, the Tax Court issued a supplemental opinion in Graev v. Commissioner, 149 T.C. 485 (2018)  and reversed its prior holding regarding Code Section 6751(b).  In the supplemental opinion the Tax Court held that under Code Section 6751(b), the IRS must obtain  written supervisory approval of an initial penalty determination no later than the date that the IRS issues a notice of deficiency or files an answer and that the Government bears the burden of showing that it has complied with Code Section 6751(b).

It is likely that the IRS is now aware of this requirement and will seek the required supervisory approval.  However,  taxpayers should challenge any penalty covered by Code Section 6751(b) and require the IRS to provide proof that the required written supervisory approval was timely obtained.

© 2020 Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

David Wheeler Newman Partner MSK California
David Wheeler Newman
Partner

David Newman represents individuals and families on estate planning and tax planning in connection with investment activities. He advises charitable organizations concerning governance, tax exemption and charitable gift planning programs.

representative matters

  • Provides highly personalized tax and estate planning counsel to families, with some relationships spanning decades into the next generation of those families.
  • Works with other advisors in the family office environment to coordinate and implement estate planning with philanthropic objectives, including...
dwn@msk.com
(310) 312-3171
www.msk.com
Jeffrey D. Davine
Jeffrey Davine
Partner

Legal Expertise

Jeff specializes in taxation, with an emphasis on tax controversy with the IRS, California Franchise Tax Board, California Employment Development Department, and other state and local taxing authorities. Representation of non-profit entities and charitable gift planning.

Representative Matters

  • Successfully represented numerous clients in disputes with the IRS and California Employment Development Department concerning the classification of workers as employees versus independent contractors.

  • Successfully represented a well-known motion picture director in a dispute with the IRS and California Franchise Tax Board.

  • Assisted in the IRS examination of a well-known international company in the entertainment and toy manufacturing business.

  • As an attorney for the IRS, served as lead counsel on numerous examinations and Tax Court cases against well-known business people, entertainers, and athletes.

Honors & Awards

  • Recognized by Best Lawyers in America© in Trusts and Estates (2019)

  • "Top 5% of lawyers in Southern California," Southern California Super Lawyers (2004-2006, 2009-2018)

  • AV® Preeminent™ Rating, Martindale-Hubbell

Professional, Business and Civic Affiliations

  • Editor, MSK Charitable Sector Letter 

  • Chairman, Los Angeles County Bar Association, Taxation Section, Entertainment Tax Committee

  • Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP), a Federal Advisory Committee to the Internal Revenue Service 

  • Former Chairman, Los Angeles County Bar Association Young Tax Lawyers (1993-1994)

Other Career Experience

  • Former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the IRS (1991-1995)

  • Specialist in two IRS Market Segment Specialization Programs: entertainers/athletes and gasoline retailers

jdd@msk.com
310-312-3178
www.msk.com