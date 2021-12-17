December 17, 2021

Volume XI, Number 351
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 17, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 16, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 15, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 14, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Immigration & Nationality Law Practice

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Business Immigration Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

January 2022 Visa Bulletin – Minor Changes for the New Year

Friday, December 17, 2021

The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the Department of State and is used to determine when a sponsored foreign national can submit the final step of the green card process, or if already pending, when the final step can be adjudicated.

Below is a summary of the January Visa Bulletin, including Final Action Dates and changes from the previous month.

China:  EB-1 remains current; EB-2 advances three weeks to January 22, 2019; and EB-3 remains stalled at March 22, 2018.

India:  EB-1 remains current; EB-2 moves forward three months to July 8, 2012; and EB-3 remains stalled at January 15, 2012.

All Other Countries:  EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 remain current.

NOTE:  USCIS has not yet announced if it will accept I-485 applications in January based on the Department of State’s more favorable Dates for Filing chart.

Courtland C. Witherup contributed to this article.

Copyright © 2021, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 351
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Immigration & Nationality Law Practice

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s immigration practice handles all immigration needs for corporate clients, from sponsorship of key employees for temporary visas and permanent residence in the US and abroad, to I-9 compliance advice, government investigations and due diligence. Our work is concentrated in three major areas: (1) US immigration, (2) global immigration, and (3) compliance. Our team of experienced immigration lawyers, immigration advisors/paralegals and support staff devotes 100 percent of its time to immigration. We represent multinational organizations across various industries...

iband@HuntonAK.com
202 955 1913
www.huntonak.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement