January 2022 Visa Bulletin – Minor Changes for the New Year

Friday, December 17, 2021

The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the Department of State and is used to determine when a sponsored foreign national can submit the final step of the green card process, or if already pending, when the final step can be adjudicated.

Below is a summary of the January Visa Bulletin, including Final Action Dates and changes from the previous month.

China: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 advances three weeks to January 22, 2019; and EB-3 remains stalled at March 22, 2018.

India: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 moves forward three months to July 8, 2012; and EB-3 remains stalled at January 15, 2012.

All Other Countries: EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 remain current.

NOTE: USCIS has not yet announced if it will accept I-485 applications in January based on the Department of State’s more favorable Dates for Filing chart.

Courtland C. Witherup contributed to this article.