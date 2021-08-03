June 2021 PFAS Legislative Developments

Summary: This is a bill to require the Secretary of Defense to conduct testing, removal, and remediation of PFAs and PFOA at all military installations, formerly used defense sites, and State-owned facilities of the National Guard in the United States.

(a) Testing.— Not later than two years after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall complete testing for PFAS at all military installations, formerly used defense sites, and State-owned facilities of the National Guard in the United States.

(b) Removal.— Not later than 60 days following the detection of PFAS at a military installation, formerly used defense site, or State-owned facility of the National Guard in the United States, the Secretary shall take removal actions to ensure that all individuals served by a drinking water source contaminated by PFAS from the installation, site, or facility have access to drinking water that meets the applicable standards (outlined in H.R. 3684) regardless of whether the Secretary is the drinking water purveyor.

(c) Remediation.— Not later than ten years after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary shall complete all physical construction required for the remediation of PFAS at all military installations, formerly used defense sites, and State-owned facilities of the National Guard in the United States.