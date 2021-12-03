National Anesthesia Shortage: The Impact of COVID on Recruiting and Retaining Anesthesiologists [PODCAST]

Friday, December 3, 2021

While there has long been a need for more providers in the anesthesiology field, the upheaval in the healthcare industry caused by the pandemic has exacerbated the provider shortage. In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel Health Law Practice Group Leader, and guest Patrick Flaherty CCA, founder of BagMask.com, provide industry insights on the impact this is having on healthcare providers and patient care. They also look at how the situation was created, analyze the current status, and discuss the outlook for the job market for anesthesiologists and anesthesia providers.