June 11, 2021

Volume XI, Number 162

 

June 11, 2021

June 10, 2021

June 09, 2021

Simone R.D. Francis
Randle B. Pollard
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Navigating Economic Incentives, Legislative Initiatives, and Workplace Issues in the Age of Social Protest [PODCAST]

Friday, June 11, 2021

Over the last year, many employers have responded internally and externally to issues raised by an increasing number of social justice movements. In this podcast, Randle Pollard and Simone Francis address the concerns and considerations that may arise when employers engage in social justice conversations, including the possible implications for tax incentives and employee engagement.

Simone R.D. Francis
Shareholder

Simone Francis concentrates her practice in the areas of employment litigation, environmental counseling and litigation, and general litigation.

simone.francis@ogletree.com
340-714-5510
www.ogletree.com
Randle B. Pollard
Randle Pollard Employee Benefits Lawyer Ogletree
Of Counsel

Randle Pollard is a member of the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation group. He focuses on employment tax matters at both the federal and state levels, the review of labor and tax laws governing qualified benefit plans, and advises client on the taxation of employee fringe benefits.

Randle has over twenty years of tax law experience as in-house counsel, and from prior positions within government, public accounting, and academia. In addition to his practice with Ogletree Deakins, he is a member of the law faculty at American University,...

randle.pollard@ogletree.com
202-887-0855
ogletree.com
