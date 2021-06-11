Navigating Economic Incentives, Legislative Initiatives, and Workplace Issues in the Age of Social Protest [PODCAST]

Randle Pollard is a member of the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation group. He focuses on employment tax matters at both the federal and state levels, the review of labor and tax laws governing qualified benefit plans, and advises client on the taxation of employee fringe benefits.

Randle has over twenty years of tax law experience as in-house counsel, and from prior positions within government, public accounting, and academia. In addition to his practice with Ogletree Deakins, he is a member of the law faculty at American University,...