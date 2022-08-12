Navigating Volatile Markets in the Digital Health Ecosystem | Introduction – What to Consider [Podcast]

Friday, August 12, 2022

In this new video series, McDermott’s digital health team shares timely insights and strategies to help your organization stay ahead of the curve, addressing critical areas of workforce management, financing and the potential for restructuring.

Watch the introduction where Stephen Bernstein, Co-Head of the Digital Health Practice, kicks off the series discussing what companies should be considering as they navigate today’s complex digital health ecosystem.

Continue the series:

Episode One - Episode One | Workforce Management Solutions in an Uncertain Economic Environment

Episode Two - Episode Two | Managing Capitalization Structures and Investor Relationships in Today’s Digital Health Market

Final Episode - Final Episode | Markets Under Pressure Strategies for Restructuring and Risk Management