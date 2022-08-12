August 12, 2022

Volume XII, Number 224
August 12, 2022

August 11, 2022

August 10, 2022

Stephen W. Bernstein

McDermott Will & Emery
Of Digital Interest

Navigating Volatile Markets in the Digital Health Ecosystem | Introduction – What to Consider [Podcast]

Friday, August 12, 2022

In this new video series, McDermott’s digital health team shares timely insights and strategies to help your organization stay ahead of the curve, addressing critical areas of workforce management, financing and the potential for restructuring.

Watch the introduction where Stephen Bernstein, Co-Head of the Digital Health Practice, kicks off the series discussing what companies should be considering as they navigate today’s complex digital health ecosystem.

Continue the series:

Episode One - Episode One | Workforce Management Solutions in an Uncertain Economic Environment

Episode Two - Episode Two | Managing Capitalization Structures and Investor Relationships in Today’s Digital Health Market

Final Episode - Final Episode | Markets Under Pressure Strategies for Restructuring and Risk Management

© 2022 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 224
Stephen W. Bernstein
Partner

Stephen W. Bernstein is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Boston office.  He is head of the Firm’s Health Industry Advisory Practice Group.  He specializes in e-health, deployment of electronic health record systems, health related matters impacted by the Internet and HIPAA, as well as mergers, acquisitions, affiliations and joint ventures in the hospital and physician areas. Stephen has particular experience working with regional electronic health record collaborations as well as pharmaceutical, biotech, device companies,...

[email protected]
617 535 4062
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
