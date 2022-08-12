Final Episode | Markets Under Pressure Strategies for Restructuring and Risk Management [PODCAST]

Friday, August 12, 2022

In this new video series, McDermott’s digital health team shares timely insights and strategies to help your organization stay ahead of the curve, addressing critical areas of workforce management, financing and the potential for restructuring.

Today’s market pressures increase the potential for broken financial covenants. In this episode, McDermott partners Dale Van Demark and Felicia Perlman discuss steps that digital health companies can take now to prepare for the possibility of restructuring and mitigate associated risks.

