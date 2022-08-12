Episode Two | Managing Capitalization Structures and Investor Relationships in Today’s Digital Health Market [PODCAST]

Friday, August 12, 2022

In this new video series, McDermott’s digital health team shares timely insights and strategies to help your organization stay ahead of the curve, addressing critical areas of workforce management, financing and the potential for restructuring.

In episode two, McDermott partner and digital practice co-head Lisa Mazur joins fellow partner Brian Gordon to review important considerations for navigating today’s market realities.

