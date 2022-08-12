August 12, 2022

Volume XII, Number 224
McDermott Will & Emery

Episode One | Workforce Management Solutions in an Uncertain Economic Environment [PODCAST]

Friday, August 12, 2022

In this new video series, McDermott’s digital health team shares timely insights and strategies to help your organization stay ahead of the curve, addressing critical areas of workforce management, financing and the potential for restructuring.

In episode one, Stephen Bernstein talks with McDermott partner Ellen Bronchetti about timely employment considerations for digital health companies.

 

Continue the series:

Introduction - Navigating Volatile Markets in the Digital Health Ecosystem | Introduction – What to Consider

Episode Two - Episode Two | Managing Capitalization Structures and Investor Relationships in Today’s Digital Health Market

Final Episode - Final Episode | Markets Under Pressure Strategies for Restructuring and Risk Management

© 2022 McDermott Will & Emery
National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 224
McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice.

+1 312 372 2000
